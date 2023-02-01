TV, mobiles to be cheaper; gold, cigarette, imported cars to cost more

Mobile phones and TV sets manufactured in India would become cheaper with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announcing cuts in Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on import of their components but smokers would have to pay more as the government has increased taxes.

Fully imported cars, including electric vehicles, and those assembled in India with imported parts will also become costlier with the finance minister increasing customs duty.

Following is a list of items that will become costlier:

Cigarettes

Kitchen chimney

Imported bicycles and toys

Fully imported cars and Electric Vehicles

Imitation jewellery

Compounded rubber

Silver dores

Naphtha

However, certain goods will become cheaper as the government has slashed the customs duty and these are:

Domestically-manufactured TV sets, mobiles

Shrimp feed

Fish lipid oil used in manufacturing aquatic feed

Seeds for lab-grown diamonds

Capital good

Machinery for manufacturing lithium ion cell to be used in electric vehicles.