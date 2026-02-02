Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive

Over the course of her 85-minute Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a series of key measures, ranging from changes to the income tax return filing timeline and a rise in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, to the scaling up of India's semiconductor programme and the development of strategic rare-earth corridors.

What items just got costlier for you?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Imported Alcohol

2. Luxury Watches

3. Tobacco Products, Cigarettes, Pan Masala

4. Stock Options and Futures Trading

5. Luxury Cars

6. High-End Cosmetics

7. Private Jet Components

8. Yachts and Recreational Boats

9. Exclusive Club Memberships