Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive

Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive

By REDIFF MONEY
February 02, 2026
February 02, 2026 14:44 IST

Over the course of her 85-minute Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a series of key measures, ranging from changes to the income tax return filing timeline and a rise in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, to the scaling up of India's semiconductor programme and the development of strategic rare-earth corridors.

What items just got costlier for you?

expensive

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Imported Alcohol

expensive

2. Luxury Watches

cigarettes

3. Tobacco Products, Cigarettes, Pan Masala

options

4. Stock Options and Futures Trading

expensive

5. Luxury Cars

expensive

6. High-End Cosmetics

jet

7. Private Jet Components

boats

8. Yachts and Recreational Boats

expensive

9. Exclusive Club Memberships

REDIFF MONEY
Rediff MoneyBudget 2026

