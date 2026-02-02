Budget 2026: 9 Things That Got More Expensive

Over the course of her 85-minute Budget address, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman laid out a series of key measures, ranging from changes to the income tax return filing timeline and a rise in Securities Transaction Tax on futures and options, to the scaling up of India's semiconductor programme and the development of strategic rare-earth corridors.
What items just got costlier for you?
All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva
1. Imported Alcohol
2. Luxury Watches
3. Tobacco Products, Cigarettes, Pan Masala
4. Stock Options and Futures Trading
5. Luxury Cars
6. High-End Cosmetics
7. Private Jet Components
8. Yachts and Recreational Boats
9. Exclusive Club Memberships