Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
February 01, 2026

Following are the highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
  • No change in Income Tax rates
  • Securities Transaction Tax (STT) raised on futures and options (F&O) to 0.05% and 0.15%
  • TCS on sale of overseas tour packages slashed to 2%
  • TCS on overseas education, medical expenses under LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) cut to 2%
  • New Income Tax Act, 2025, to be implemented from April 1; rules, forms to come soon
  • ITR filing date for non-audit businesses extended by a month till August 31
  • Tax holiday up to 2047 for any foreign company for providing services globally from data centres in India
  • Fiscal deficit pegged at 4.3% of GDP in FY27, lower than 4.4 per cent in FY26
  • Debt-to-GDP to be cut to 55.6% from 56.1% in the current fiscal year
  • Total Budget size at Rs 53.5 lakh crore
  • Govt capital expenditure hiked to Rs 12.2 lakh crore from Rs 11.11 lakh crore in FY26
  • Rs 1.4 lakh crore to be devolved to states as tax share
  • Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore
  • Gross market borrowings estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore
  • Budget focuses on 3 Kartavyas -- accelerating growth, fulfilling aspirations, and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas
  • Reform express on track, over 350 reforms rolled out
  • Proposes Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth fund to create future champions
  • Trust-based systems for Customs, advance ruling validity period extended to 5 years
  • High-level committee to increase the services sector contribution to 10% by 2047
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
Share:

