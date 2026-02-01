Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

Following are the highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.
- No change in Income Tax rates
- Securities Transaction Tax (STT) raised on futures and options (F&O) to 0.05% and 0.15%
- TCS on sale of overseas tour packages slashed to 2%
- TCS on overseas education, medical expenses under LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) cut to 2%
- New Income Tax Act, 2025, to be implemented from April 1; rules, forms to come soon
- ITR filing date for non-audit businesses extended by a month till August 31
- Tax holiday up to 2047 for any foreign company for providing services globally from data centres in India
- Fiscal deficit pegged at 4.3% of GDP in FY27, lower than 4.4 per cent in FY26
- Debt-to-GDP to be cut to 55.6% from 56.1% in the current fiscal year
- Total Budget size at Rs 53.5 lakh crore
- Govt capital expenditure hiked to Rs 12.2 lakh crore from Rs 11.11 lakh crore in FY26
- Rs 1.4 lakh crore to be devolved to states as tax share
- Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore
- Gross market borrowings estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore
- Budget focuses on 3 Kartavyas -- accelerating growth, fulfilling aspirations, and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas
- Reform express on track, over 350 reforms rolled out
- Proposes Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth fund to create future champions
- Trust-based systems for Customs, advance ruling validity period extended to 5 years
- High-level committee to increase the services sector contribution to 10% by 2047