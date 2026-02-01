Highlights of Union Budget 2026-27

Following are the highlights of the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Lok Sabha.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

No change in Income Tax rates

Securities Transaction Tax (STT) raised on futures and options (F&O) to 0.05% and 0.15%

TCS on sale of overseas tour packages slashed to 2%

TCS on overseas education, medical expenses under LRS (Liberalised Remittance Scheme) cut to 2%

New Income Tax Act, 2025, to be implemented from April 1; rules, forms to come soon

ITR filing date for non-audit businesses extended by a month till August 31

Tax holiday up to 2047 for any foreign company for providing services globally from data centres in India

Fiscal deficit pegged at 4.3% of GDP in FY27, lower than 4.4 per cent in FY26

Debt-to-GDP to be cut to 55.6% from 56.1% in the current fiscal year

Total Budget size at Rs 53.5 lakh crore

Govt capital expenditure hiked to Rs 12.2 lakh crore from Rs 11.11 lakh crore in FY26

Rs 1.4 lakh crore to be devolved to states as tax share

Net tax receipts estimated at Rs 28.7 lakh crore

Gross market borrowings estimated at Rs 17.2 lakh crore

Budget focuses on 3 Kartavyas -- accelerating growth, fulfilling aspirations, and Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas

Reform express on track, over 350 reforms rolled out

Proposes Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth fund to create future champions

Trust-based systems for Customs, advance ruling validity period extended to 5 years