Infographics: Union Budget 2026 at a glance

Infographics: Union Budget 2026 at a glance

February 01, 2026 18:35 IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented a Rs 53.47 lakh crore Budget for 2026-27, up 7.7 per cent from the current financial year ending March 31.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the post-budget press conference in New Delhi. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

As per the Revised Estimate, the size of the Budget for the current fiscal is Rs 49.64 lakh crore, lower from Rs 50.65 lakh crore estimated in February 2025.

 

The Budget for fiscal 2024-25 was at Rs 46.52 lakh crore.

The government estimates its total expenditure at Rs 53.47 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

The Union Budget 2026 lays out how the government plans to earn and spend money in the coming year.

From taxes and subsidies to jobs, infrastructure, and welfare schemes, this budget affects every citizen in some way.

These infographics break down the key numbers and decisions, making it quick and easy to understand what the Budget means for the economy.

Key Points

  • Push for inland waterways and coastal shipping to cut costs and fuel imports
  • ₹5,000 crore city funding to boost high-rise, mixed-use urban growth
  • Religious and heritage tourism flagged as major job and income drivers
  • No tax relief for the middle class amid rising living costs
  • Higher STT dampens market sentiment
  • Heavy compliance burden continues to hurt small businesses
  • ₹17 lakh crore deficit and ₹2 lakh crore food subsidy raise fiscal concerns
