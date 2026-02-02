11 Items That Got Cheaper Post-Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the Union Budget for the 2026-2027 financial year, placing strong emphasis on capital investment and targeted incentives across priority sectors.

Within the Budget proposals, the government outlined steps to bring down the cost of leather goods, cancer drugs, seafood and many more through enhanced policy backing, duty-free imports and selective customs exemptions.

What items did Nirmalaji make cheaper?

All photographs: Kind courtesy Canva

1. Education Abroad

2. 17 Drugs For Cancer Patients. Also Drugs, Medicines and Food for Special Medical Purposes for 7 Rare Diseases

3. Seafood Products

4. Leather Items, Like Footwear

5. Smartphones

6. Solar Panels

7. Sports Equipment

8. Microwave Ovens And Other Select Kitchen Appliances

9.Electric Vehicles And EV Batteries

10. Lithium-Ion Cells For Batteries

11. Textiles, Garments