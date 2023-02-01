News
Rediff.com  » Business » Budget: No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds

Budget: No separate mention of disinvestment proceeds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 01, 2023 17:02 IST
The Budget for 2023-24 has not separately mentioned the amount that the government plans to raise from disinvestment or privatisation of state-owned companies.

IMAGE: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the presentation of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Photo

Earlier, proceeds from disinvestment were shown separately as part of the miscellaneous receipts in the Capital Receipts Budget.

As per the 2023-24 Budget document, the revised estimate for miscellaneous capital receipts for the current fiscal has been pegged at Rs 60,000 crore, lower than the Rs 65,000 crore projected in Budget estimates for 2022-23.

 

For the next fiscal beginning April 1, the miscellaneous capital receipts have been pegged at Rs 61,000 crore.

As per the DIPAM website, the government has so far mopped up over Rs 31,100 crore by way of minority stake sale in CPSEs, as against the full-year Budget target of Rs 65,000 crore.

For the next fiscal, companies like Shipping Corporation of India, NMDC Steel Ltd, BEML, HLL Lifecare, Container Corporation of India and Vizag Steel, besides IDBI Bank, are in the government's list for privatisation.

This fiscal (2022-23) is the fourth year in a row that the government has missed the budgeted disinvestment target.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
