Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a series of measures to unleash India's economic potential.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman carrying a tablet arrives at Parliament to present the Union Budget 2023-24, New Delhi, February 1, 2023, along with MoS Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, MoS Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the ministry of finance. Photograph: Amlan Paliwal/ANI Photo

She listed seven priorities to guide India through the Amrit Kaal, terming them as 'Sapta Rishis' to guide the course.

Among the major steps, she tweaked the tax slabs to provide some relief to the middle class by announcing that no tax would be levied on annual income of up to Rs 7 lakh under the new tax regime.

So tell us, does Sitharaman's 5th Budget deserve cheers or boos?