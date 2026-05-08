BSE Q4 Results 2026: Profit Jumps 61%, Revenue Soars 85%, Rs 10 Dividend Announced

Leading Indian stock exchange BSE Ltd has announced a significant 61 per cent surge in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 795.47 crore, alongside achieving its highest-ever financial performance in its 150-year history for the full financial year 2025-26.

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

BSE Q4 FY26 Results: Key Financial Highlights BSE's consolidated net profit for the March quarter surged by 61 per cent to Rs 795.47 crore, up from Rs 493.67 crore in the prior year.

Total revenue for the January-March period increased to Rs 1,630 crore, compared to Rs 926.38 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the full financial year 2025-26, BSE's net profit jumped 88 per cent to Rs 2,487 crore, marking its highest-ever performance in 150 years.

Annual revenue for FY26 rose 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,148 crore.

The equity derivatives segment saw revenue more than double to Rs 3,134 crore, with average daily premium turnover rising to Rs 19,522 crore.

Leading stock exchange BSE Ltd on Thursday reported a 61 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 795.47 crore for the March quarter, on the back of higher income.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 493.67 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

BSE Announces Rs 10 Dividend: Record Date and Payment Details

Total revenue during the January-March period rose to Rs 1,630 crore from Rs 926.38 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 10 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

What Drove BSE’s Strong Revenue Growth in FY26?

For the entire 2025-26, the bourse's net profit jumped 88 per cent to Rs 2,487 crore as against Rs 1,322 crore in FY25.

The BSE said it recorded its highest-ever performance in its 150-year history in FY26, with revenue rising 59 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5,148 crore from Rs 3,236 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

BSE Share Price Reaction and Analyst Outlook

BSE's equity derivatives segment posted strong growth in FY26, with revenue more than doubling to Rs 3,134 crore, aided by a rise in average daily premium turnover to Rs 19,522 crore from Rs 8,977 crore in the previous financial year.

The exchange's mutual fund distribution platform, BSE StAR MF, also delivered a robust performance during the year, with revenue rising to Rs 285 crore and transactions increasing to 84.1 crore.