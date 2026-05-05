Jobs, Gates & Me: Silicon Valley Dhurandhar Kanwal Rekhi's Memoirs

Kanwal Rekhi is a peaceful techie who ardently believes in competitive market economics and democracy, despite the trauma his family suffered during Partition and his narrow escape from violent mobs in 1984.

IMAGE: Kanwal Rekhi, author of The Groundbreaker. All photographs: Kind courtesy Kanwal Rekhi/Facebook

Key Points Kanwal Rekhi, an IIT Bombay alumnus, was a pioneering Indian entrepreneur in Silicon Valley, founding Excelan in 1982.

His autobiography, The Groundbreaker, details his encounters with tech giants like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison, and Excelan's successful Nasdaq listing and merger with Novell.

Rekhi became an influential angel investor and co-founded TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) to mentor and network Indian tech professionals in Silicon Valley.

He played a crucial advisory role in India's telecom policy reforms, contributing to the growth of Internet bandwidth and the nation's digital revolution.

Rekhi also championed changes allowing alumni to donate to Indian engineering institutions, making a significant $3 million contribution to IIT Bombay.

Kanwal Rekhi, an IIT Bombay graduate in electrical engineering (1967), pursued a master's degree in the US and became one of the first Indian engineers to venture out and become a Silicon Valley entrepreneur.

His Local Area Networking Company, Excelan, was founded in 1982. Along with Vinod Khosla's Sun Microsystems, Rekhi's Excelan was one of the earliest Indian startups in Silicon Valley.

His experiences as a Dhurandhar in Silicon Valley are told in a highly readable style in his autobiographical work The Groundbreaker: Risks, Rewards, and Lessons from a Legendary Entrepreneur.

A Pioneer's Journey and Business Acumen

The word Dhurandhar in Hindi and Sanskrit means a stalwart, expert, master, ace, or leader.

Rekhi is a peaceful techie who ardently believes in competitive market economics and democracy, despite the trauma his family suffered during Partition and his narrow escape from violent mobs in 1984.

He narrates his story effortlessly, from his childhood in Kanpur to life on the IIT Bombay campus, and then his travails in initial years in US academia and the tech industry.

The portion about his life as an entrepreneur should be read by all modern-day entrepreneurs and venture capitalists. He shares business lessons without being preachy or professorial.

His business meetings and negotiations with Silicon Valley's 'golden boys' like Steve Jobs, Bill Gates and Larry Ellison are very interesting and leave readers wanting more.

The successful listing of Excelan on Nasdaq in 1987 and its later merger with Novell in 1989, along with his close association with the legendary Ray Noorda, the then chairman of Novell, make for compelling reading.

It also sheds light on boardroom dynamics and Rekhi's personal ambition to overcome his speech defect and become the CEO of the company.

It is notable that while today it is common to see Indians as CEOs of many leading tech companies in the US, this was not the case then; Indian founders often became CTOs but not CEOs.

Mentorship, Philanthropy, Policy Impact

After his exit from Novell, Rekhi embarked on another chapter in his career, once again becoming a pioneer.

He became an angel investor and mentor for many startups, and also one of the founders of TiE (The Indus Entrepreneurs) to facilitate networking and mentoring of Indian entrepreneurs (including Pakistani techies) in Silicon Valley in the 1990s.

In the heady days of the Internet revolution in the late 1990s, TiE played an important role in encouraging Indian entrepreneurship in Silicon Valley.

Later, TiE chapters sprang up in India too and in the 21st century even tried to internationalise it further into Pakistan, South East Asia, etc.

His memoirs also cover two other aspects where he proved to be a 'Dhurandhar'.

His advisory role in the reforms of the Indian government's telecom policy led to the growth of Internet bandwidth and the privatisation of telecom in India.

Internet availability has now proved to be a great strength of the Indian economy and a facilitating factor for the digital revolution in India, as well as the growth of a $300 billion IT services industry that has become the envy of many other economies.

The other significant contribution is the role of alumni in the growth of Indian engineering institutions.

Earlier, private individuals like alumni could not donate to their alma maters like IITs, which were set up by an act of Parliament, as there was no provision for it in the statutes.

Rekhi fought for it and ultimately brought about changes in the statutes, making a pioneering contribution of $3 million to IIT Bombay to set up the Kanwal Rekhi School of Information Technology in 1999.

Since then, many alumni have contributed millions of dollars to these fund-starved institutions.

The memoirs capture this last social phase of Rekhi's life quite well. Overall, the book justifies the title Groundbreaker.

Shivanand Kanavi, a frequent contributor to Rediff, is a theoretical physicist, business journalist and former VP at TCS.

He is the author of the award winning book Sand to Silicon: The Amazing Story Of Digital Technology and edited Research by Design: Innovation and TCS.

He can be reached at skanavi@gmail.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff