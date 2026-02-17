HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bill Gates lauds Andhra's AI-driven growth

Bill Gates lauds Andhra's AI-driven growth

Source: PTI
February 17, 2026 12:36 IST

According to the tech czar, India is leading the global digital revolution.

IMAGE: Bill Gates arrives at Gannavaram airport in Amaravati. Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Gates expressed his admiration for AP's innovations across health, agriculture and education
  • India is leading the global digital revolution: Gates
  • Majority of IT experts, including many at Microsoft, are from AP: Gates

Microsoft founder and Gates Foundation chairman Bill Gates on Tuesday hailed Andhra Pradesh's rapid development, saying it was exciting to see the state's growth being accelerated through AI and technology.

Following his visit to Amaravati, Gates expressed his admiration for the southern state's innovations across health, agriculture and education.

 

"Thank you for the warm welcome, N Chandrababu Naidu.

"It's exciting to witness Andhra Pradesh's growth being accelerated through AI, technology, and innovations across health, agriculture & education," he said in a post on X.

On Monday, Gates had engaged in several activities in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati, beginning with an interaction with the CM and others, reviewing presentations on the use of technology in governance and also a visit to a banana orchard by the Krishna river bank in Undavalli village in Guntur district.

According to the tech czar, India is leading the global digital revolution.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Naidu for their key role.

He also heaped praises on Naidu for his long-term vision, saying a majority of IT experts, including many at Microsoft, are from the Telugu state.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
