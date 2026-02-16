Why Bill Gates Was in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO, in Amravati on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The discussions at the state secretariat focused on development initiatives and collaboration between the Gates Foundation and Andhra Pradesh.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu meets Bill Gates in Amravati, here and below. Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with Bill Gates as Chandrababu Naidu looks on, here and below. Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gates with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and other Andhra Pradesh ministers during a meeting at the state secretariat. Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed Gates at Gannavaram airport in Amaravati, here and below. Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Gates arrives at Gannavaram airport in Amaravati. Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

