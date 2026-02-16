HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Business » Why Bill Gates Was in Amaravati

February 16, 2026 14:20 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan met with Bill Gates, chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO, in Amravati on Monday, February 16, 2026.

The discussions at the state secretariat focused on development initiatives and collaboration between the Gates Foundation and Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu meets the chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, in Amravati on Monday.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu meets Bill Gates in Amravati, here and below. Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo

Photograph: @ncbn X/ANI Photo
 

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomes chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates, in Amravati on Monday.

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan with Bill Gates as Chandrababu Naidu looks on, here and below. Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan engages in discussion with Bill Gates during the meeting at the State Secretariat, in Amravati on Monday.

Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo

Chair of the Gates Foundation and former Microsoft CEO Bill Gates with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and other ministers during a meeting at the State Secretariat, in Amravati on Monday.

IMAGE: Gates with Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and other Andhra Pradesh ministers during a meeting at the state secretariat. Photograph: @APDeputyCMO X/ANI Photo
 

IMAGE: Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Nara Lokesh welcomed Gates at Gannavaram airport in Amaravati, here and below. Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

 

Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Gates arrives at Gannavaram airport in Amaravati. Photograph: @naralokesh X/ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anand Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Epstein files: Bill Gates sought pills to treat STD
Is Bill Gates A Hero Or Villain?
Bill Gates Under Fire for 'Lab' Remark
What Was Gates Doing At India's Seattle Consulate?
Bill Gates lauds Digital India initiatives
