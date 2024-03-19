News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years

Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Zomato on Jefferies hotlist for 5 years

By Samie Modak
March 19, 2024 13:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jefferies has identified 11 stocks set to benefit from long-term macro trends like capital expenditures, government manufacturing initiatives, and financialisation.

Jeffries

Photograph: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters

The brokerage expects these equities to more than double by 2029.

“The capex cycle theme drives several of our top picks (Ambuja, Axis, JSW Energy, L&T, Macrotech). Other themes to play include government manufacturing push (Amber), PSU reforms (SBI), penetration stories (Max  Health, Zomato), financialisation of savings (Axis, SBI) and key consumer/ bottom-of-pyramid ideas (Bharti, TVS Motors),” said strategist at Jeferries led by Mahesh Nandurkar.

 

Amber Enterprises, specialising in ACs and components, expects earnings to grow over 36 per cent CAGR from FY24-30 due to the PLI scheme.

Jefferies believes strong cement demand from capex upcycle will drive 19 per cent Ebitda CAGR for Ambuja Cement, strengthened by capacity expansion, cuts costs and investments in green power.

Jefferies is bullish on Zomato’s growth potential due to low penetration levels in core segments.

It also anticipates TVS Motors to benefit from a revival in two-wheeler (2W) demand and transition to e-2W.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Samie Modak
Source: source
 
Print this article
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
What to make of sharp GDP variations in election year
How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?
How did investors miss Byju's numerous red flags?
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
View Consumption Survey Numbers With Caution
'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins
'I am ready, I am pumped': SRH captain Cummins
Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights
Australia cancel Afghanistan T20s over women's rights
Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM
Shibu Soren's daughter-in-law quits JMM
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42
Tennis star Sabalenka's boyfriend Koltsov dies at 42

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

'Banking system has learnt lessons from 2008 crisis'

It's back to the drawing board for payment banks

It's back to the drawing board for payment banks

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances