Bank of Baroda barred from onboarding fresh customers on 'bob World'

Bank of Baroda barred from onboarding fresh customers on 'bob World'

Source: PTI
October 10, 2023 20:11 IST
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday barred state-owned Bank of Baroda from onboarding fresh customers on its mobile application 'bob World' with immediate effect, citing material supervisory concerns.

Bank of Baroda

Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

"The Reserve Bank of India has, in exercise of its power, under Section 35A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, directed Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the 'bob World' mobile application," it said in a statement.

 

The action, the RBI added, is based on certain material supervisory concerns observed in the manner of onboarding customers onto the application.

"Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the 'bob World' application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI," it added.

The RBI further said the bank has been directed to ensure that existing 'bob World' customers do not face any disruption on account of this suspension.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
