Valeo's India play: Rs 2,150 cr investment, 3x sales by 2028

Valeo's India play: Rs 2,150 cr investment, 3x sales by 2028

By Deepak Patel
February 19, 2026 22:31 IST

Photograph: Steve Marcus/Reuters

  • It operates six manufacturing facilities across Chennai, Pune, Sanand, and Gurugram
  • Currently, only around half of Valeo’s EV components are manufactured locally
  • Radar-based systems are also part of its plans as demand grows.

French automotive component maker Valeo on Wednesday said it will invest over Rs 2,150 crore in India and treble its annual sales in the country to around Rs 7,510 crore by 2028.

Valeo manufactures electric motors, inverters, onboard chargers, DC-DC (direct current-to-direct current) converters, battery cooling systems, parking sensors, cameras, and radar-based driver-assistance systems.

 

It operates six manufacturing facilities across Chennai, Pune, Sanand, and Gurugram, along with major research and development centres in Chennai and Bengaluru.

At a press conference, Christophe Périllat, chief executive officer (CEO) of Valeo, said the Rs 2,150 crore investment in India is part of the company’s global “Elevate 2028” strategy.

Also read: 'Tatas, Mahindras Have A Vision For India'

“India is a key pillar of Valeo’s global growth and innovation road map,” he said, adding that the company is committed to expanding its engineering centres and industrial footprint in the country.

Jayakumar G, group president and managing director, Valeo India, said the company’s focus remains on localisation of high-technology products.

“Our focus on localisation — including the e-axle and combo unit for electrified vehicles (EVs) — along with our work in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enables us to support customer programmes while contributing to the growth of India’s xEV ecosystem,” he said.

An e-axle is a compact unit that combines the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission into a single assembly that drives the wheels.

The combo unit refers to an integrated onboard charger — which charges the battery from an external power source — and a DC-DC converter, which converts high-voltage battery power into low voltage for regular vehicle functions.

ADAS includes features such as parking sensors, cameras, and radar systems that assist drivers and improve safety.

Company executives said a sizeable portion of the investment will go into components used in electric and hybrid vehicles.

Currently, only around half of Valeo’s EV components are manufactured locally, compared with 80–90 per cent localisation for traditional internal combustion engine parts.

Valeo's growth plans

The company is therefore expanding production capacity at its Pune and Chennai plants.

Valeo has set up dedicated e-axle manufacturing lines in Pune to support a key EV programme with Mahindra & Mahindra.

It will supply complete electric powertrains — the system that generates and delivers power to the wheels — for vehicles under M&M’s Born Electric platform, along with integrated charger units for electric utility vehicles. The total order value under this partnership is close to $1 billion.

The company is also expanding its presence in the electric two-wheeler and electric three-wheeler (e3W) segments through partnerships with Atul Greentech and Honda Power Pack Energy India, combining battery-swapping technology with compact electric drive systems for e3Ws.

On ADAS, executives said the company is increasing production of ultrasonic parking sensors — which detect obstacles at low speeds — and installing new camera manufacturing lines at its Sanand plant, with production expected to begin by mid-2026.

Radar-based systems are also part of its plans as demand grows.

Valeo employs over 7,500 people in India, with more than half of them engineers working on research, software development, and product testing for both domestic and global markets.

Deepak Patel in New Delhi
