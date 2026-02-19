HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Anthropic CEO Highlights India's Key Role in AI Governance

Anthropic CEO Highlights India's Key Role in AI Governance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 19, 2026 13:27 IST

x

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei asserts India's pivotal role in addressing the ethical and societal challenges presented by rapidly advancing artificial intelligence, including potential misuse and economic disruption.

Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic

Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

Key Points

  • Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei highlights India's central role in navigating the challenges of artificial intelligence, including ethical considerations and potential misuse.
  • AI advancements are rapidly approaching superhuman cognitive capabilities, presenting both opportunities for global betterment and risks of autonomous behavior and economic disruption.
  • India's historical role in diffusing technology and humanitarian benefits throughout the Global South positions it as a key player in shaping responsible AI development and deployment.
  • The potential for AI to cure diseases and alleviate poverty is significant, but requires careful consideration of risks like misuse and economic displacement.

India has a central role to play amid challenges around autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for being misused by individuals and governments, and for having the capability of economic displacement, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said on Thursday.

During his address at India AI Impact Summit 2026, Amodei said India has historically set a standard for the Global South, and has helped diffuse technology and humanitarian benefits through the Global South.

 

Amodei said advances in artificial intelligence over the past years have been "absolutely staggering", as he reflected on the fourth global AI summit since the process began at Bletchley Park in 2023.

Alongside rapid technological progress, he said, commercial adoption as well as societal and ethical questions around AI have grown increasingly urgent.

Amodei said AI has been on an exponential trajectory for nearly a decade, describing it as akin to a "Moore's Law for intelligence".

According to him, the world is now only a few years away from AI models surpassing the cognitive capabilities of most humans at most tasks.

"For most things, we're increasingly close to what I've called a country of geniuses in a data centre, a set of AI agents that are more capable than most humans at most things, and can coordinate at superhuman speed.

"That level of capability is something the world has never seen before, and brings a very wide range of both opportunities and concerns for humanity," he said.

AI's Potential Benefits and Risks

On the opportunity side, Amodei said such systems could help cure diseases that have remained incurable for thousands of years, dramatically improve human health, lift billions out of poverty, including in the Global South, and "create a better world for everyone".

However, he also flagged serious risks, including the autonomous behaviour of AI systems, their potential misuse by individuals and governments, and the prospect of economic displacement.

"On the side of risks, I am concerned about the autonomous behaviour of AI models, their potential for misuse by individuals and governments and their potential for economic displacement.

"India has an absolutely central role to play in these questions and challenges, both on the side of the opportunities and on the side of the risks," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Gold, Silver Surge Pushes Jan Import Bill Up
Gold, Silver Surge Pushes Jan Import Bill Up
HUL tops sustainability rankings as India deepens ESG focus
HUL tops sustainability rankings as India deepens ESG focus
Pichai: AI Ushers in Era of Hyper Progress
Pichai: AI Ushers in Era of Hyper Progress
Anthropic's Scores Big On India Revenue
Anthropic's Scores Big On India Revenue
Tata Group and TCS Partner with OpenAI for AI Development
Tata Group and TCS Partner with OpenAI for AI Development

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Chia Cure: 8 Reasons To Have Chia Seeds

webstory image 2

10 Foods That Are Good For Your Gut

webstory image 3

Amish's Baked Eggplant: 30-Min Recipe

VIDEOS

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!0:38

Twinkle's Neon Green Moment Is Breaking the Internet!

Watch: NATO holds STEADFAST DART 26 exercise in Germany1:34

Watch: NATO holds STEADFAST DART 26 exercise in Germany

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!2:53

Glam Queen Urvashi Rautela Shines Brighter Than Ever!

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO