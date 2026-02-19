HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ambani's Reliance to Invest Rs 10 Lakh Crore in AI Revolution

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
February 19, 2026

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio is set to invest Rs 10 lakh crore in artificial intelligence, aiming to democratisze AI access and build a robust compute infrastructure for India.

Reliance Industries Chairman and MD Mukesh Ambani

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mukesh Ambani announces a Rs 10 lakh crore investment by Reliance Jio in artificial intelligence over the next 7 years.
  • Reliance aims to revolutionize AI in India, mirroring its impact on mobile data accessibility.
  • The investment will focus on building India's sovereign compute infrastructure, including gigawatt-scale data centers.
  • Jio plans to deliver AI to every citizen and sector of the Indian economy with reliability, scale, and affordability.
  • Reliance's AI investment is a disciplined, long-term commitment to nation-building, not speculative valuation chasing.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani on Thursday announced Rs 10 lakh crore investment by his group as he promised to revolutionise artificial intelligence, as he did with mobile data.

Speaking at India AI Impact Summit here, Ambani said the best of AI is yet to come and that AI can usher in an era of super abundance.

 

The world, he said, stands at a fork over AI, one path leading to scarce, expensive AI & controlled data, while the other ensures affordable and accessible AI.

Also read: AI, a divine wish-fulfilling cow of our age, says Mukesh Ambani

"Jio with Reliance will invest Rs 10 lakh cr over the next 7 years starting this year," he said. "This is not speculative investment. It is not for chasing valuation. This is patient, disciplined nation-building capital."

Building India's AI Infrastructure

The biggest constraint in AI is not scarcity of talent, but high cost of compute, he said. "Jio Intelligence will build India's sovereign compute infrastructure."

This includes gigawatt-scale data centres.

Jio connected India to the internet era, and it will now connect it with the intelligence era. "We will deliver intelligence to every citizen, every sector of the economy and every facet of the social development. Jio will do so with the same reliability, scale and extreme affordability that transformed connectivity.

