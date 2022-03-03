News
Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs

Tata Motors adds the Kaziranga range to its SUVs

By Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani
March 03, 2022 11:38 IST
So what's special about the Kaziranga range? Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani find out.

All photographs and videos by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Paying homage to one of India's iconic national parks, Tata Motors has launched the 'Untamed Kaziranga range of SUVs' in a new Grassland beige colour.

 

This special edition of SUVs will be available in India’s first and safest sub-compact SUV – the Punch, India’s first GNCAP 5star rated car – the Nexon, the company’s premium SUV with the Land Rover DNA – the Harrier and its flagship 7 seater SUV – the Safari.

The Kaziranga edition is available only in the top variant trims of these cars.

Here's taking a closer look at the Kaziranga range of compact SUVs, Tata Punch and Tata Nexon.

The Nexon also gets ventilated front seats and an auto-dimming inside mirror plus a built-in air purifier.

Kaziranga Edition Tata Nexon dashboard

The interiors have an earthy beige upholstery and barring the Punch, which gets an earth beige trim on the dashboard instead of the normal light grey tone, all the others have a tropical wooden panel on the dashboard as seen above.

Tata Safari, Kaziranga edition

All the SUVs come in the same Grassland beige colour with a blacked-out theme of the roof, wheels, pillars and the outside mirrors. Not to miss the one-horned rhino motif -- a homage to Kaziranga's most famous resident -- on the front fenders.

The Harrier in addition gets ventilated front seats, wireless Android Auto, Apple Carplay and also a built-in air purifier.

Here's a closer look at the bigger SUVs, The Harrier and Safari.

Incidentally, this is the New Tata Safari's 4th avatar -- first came the Adventure range on launch, then the Dark edition, followed by the Gold edition, and now the Kaziranga edition.

Tata Safari, Kaziranga edition

The upholstery in all the Kaziranga editions have an earth beige black tone with the rhino motifs on the headrests, as seen above on the Tata Safari

And now for the prices.

Kaziranga ModelsStarting price in INR (ex-showroom)
Tata Punch 8,58,900
Tata Nexon Petrol 11,78,900
Tata Nexon Diesel 13,08,900
Tata Harrier 20,40,900
Tata Safari (7 seater) 20,99,900

While one welcomes the new additions with all the new features, along with the price increase maybe the Harrier and Safari could have got better touchscreen units that are bigger and more responsive?

Rajesh Karkera and Hitesh Harisinghani
 
