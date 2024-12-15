News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » PKL: Jaipur Panthers knock out Tamil Thalaivas to keep playoff hopes alive

PKL: Jaipur Panthers knock out Tamil Thalaivas to keep playoff hopes alive

Source: PTI
December 15, 2024 21:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

 Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas played in Pune on Sunday

IMAGE: Action from the Pro Kabaddi League match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Tamil Thalaivas played in Pune on Sunday. Photograph: PKL/X

Jaipur Pink Panthers produced an impressive all-round display to eliminate Tamil Thalaivas from the playoffs race with a 34-27 win in the Pro Kabaddi League in Pune on Sunday.

Arjun Deshwal found ample support from the likes of Neeraj Narwal and Abhijeet Malik, while Ankush Rathee led the defensive charge. For the Tamil Thalaivas, Nitesh Kumar's High 5 went in vain.

 

The Panthers skipper and star raider Arjun had good support from his supporting raiders Abhijeet and Ankush as the two-time Champions began to take an early lead.

Arjun started the point-scoring with a running hand touch on Amir Hossein Bastami, while Abhijeet secured a Do-Or-Die raid against Aashish.

For the Thalaivas, a Super Tackle sent Arjun to the bench but the impressive start by the defenders did not last for too long.

Six consecutive points for Jaipur saw Sai Prasad caught by Surjeet Singh just after Abhishek Manokaran surrendered to Neeraj Narwal for an ALL OUT.

This gave the team a good platform as the score read 20-13 at the end of the first half.

Jaipur piled the pressure on the Thalaivas as for every point won by the Thalaivas, Arjun Deshwal's side had a very strong response.

Using their defensive prowess, the Panthers continued to dominate the second half of the match, consistently neutralizing Thalaivas' offensive attempts.

In a commanding display of the Panthers' defensive lineup, led by stellar performances from Ankush Rathee – who scored a High 5 – systematically dismantled the Thalaivas' raiders.

He stepped up as Arjun Deshwal struggled to find his rhythm, repeatedly getting tackled by the Thalaivas' defenders.

The Thalaivas rode on the raiders of Abhishek and Chandran Ranjith, who stepped up to maintain the team's momentum.

The Panthers effectively controlled the Do-Or-Die raids that helped expand their lead.

As the match came to a close, the Panthers decisively outperformed the Thalaivas, ultimately securing a comprehensive seven-point victory.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...
SEE: World chess champion Gukesh's main goal is...
I-League: Title contenders Real Kashmir humbled
I-League: Title contenders Real Kashmir humbled
U19 Asia Cup: Sonam powers India to win over Pakistan
U19 Asia Cup: Sonam powers India to win over Pakistan
HC judge may face SC collegium over VHP event speech
HC judge may face SC collegium over VHP event speech
1st T20I: India continue unbeaten streak against WI
1st T20I: India continue unbeaten streak against WI
Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor
Mushtaq Khan abductors planned to kidnap Shakti Kapoor
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold
WPL: Simran Shaikh costliest player; Rana unsold

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
1st T20I: India continue unbeaten streak against WI
1st T20I: India continue unbeaten streak against WI
Soccer PIX: Atletico continue winning run
Soccer PIX: Atletico continue winning run

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances