Tesla not interested in manufacturing electric cars in India: Kumaraswamy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Nandita Malik
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
June 02, 2025 20:37 IST

Global EV giant Tesla is not interested in manufacturing cars in India but keen on establishing showrooms in the country, Union Heavy Industries Minister H D Kumaraswamy said on Monday.

Tesla

Photograph: Mike Blake/Reuters

US President Donald Trump has said that if Tesla were to build a factory in India to circumvent that country's tariffs, it would be "unfair" to the US.

 

"Tesla... They are more (interested) only to start showrooms. They are not interested to (start) manufacturing in India," Kumaraswamy told reporters.

The minister made the remarks at a press conference to announce the unveiling of guidelines for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India.

"So far they (Tesla) have not shown interest. Tesla representative only participated in the first round of stakeholder discussions for the Scheme to Promote Manufacturing of Electric Cars in India.

"The company's representative was not part of the second and third round of the stakeholder deliberations," an official told PTI.

Tesla CEO billionaire Elon Musk had said in April last year that his visit to India has been delayed due to the company's heavy obligations.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Nandita Malik© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
