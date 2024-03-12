SUVs continue to steer demand in auto sector

Passenger vehicle wholesales in India rose 11 per cent year-on-year in February, as sports utility vehicles continued to steer demand in the market, industry body SIAM said on Tuesday.

Photograph: Chris Helgren/Reuters

The total passenger vehicle dispatches to dealers last month stood at 370,786 units, as compared to 334,790 units in the year-ago period.

"Passenger vehicles again reported its highest-ever sales of February posting sales of 3.7 lakh units with a growth of 10.8 per cent as compared to February 2023," SIAM director general Rajesh Menon said in a statement.

The total two-wheeler sales rose 35 per cent to 15,20,761 units in February, as against 11,29,661 units in the same month last year.

Three-wheeler dispatches rose to 54,584 units last month, as against 50,382 units in February last year.

"Passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, and three-wheelers have posted growth in February 2024 compared to the previous year, while commercial vehicles have witnessed a slight de-growth," Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) president Vinod Aggarwal said in a statement.

Overall robust GDP growth of the country in the third quarter of 2023-24 has helped the auto sector, he added.