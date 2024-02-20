5 Electric SUVs Coming To India

If you are planning to buy an electric car in the near future, it would be highly advisable to wait for these upcoming electric SUVs.

As the global automotive landscape transforms, India stands at the forefront of the electric revolution.

With a slew of upcoming electric cars and SUVs (EVs), automakers are challenging traditional norms and redefining the concept of sustainable and high-performance transportation.

Let's take a detailed look at five upcoming electric SUVs that promise to shape the future of personal mobility in India.

1. Tata Harrier EV

IMAGE: The Tata Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV will be Tata's first electric SUV with AWD (all-wheel drive) capability.

With a dual motor setup, one each for front and rear wheels, the Harrier EV will come with offroading capabilities that its on-sale ICE powered version misses out on.

Moreover, talking about the driving range, the Harrier EV will likely offer a real world range of 500+ km.

Just like the newly launched Punch EV, the Harrier EV will also be based on Tata's newly introduced advanced pure EV architecture -- acti.ev (Advanced Connected Tech -- Intelligent Electric Vehicle).

This will enable some advanced and next generation features like V2V (vehicle to vehicle charging), V2L (vehicle to load charging), over the air updates, cloud-connected telematics/IoT tech, and next gen connected car features.

When launched, the Harrier EV will rival the likes of the upcoming Mahindra XUV.e8, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai IONIQ 5, etc.

Expected PriceL Between Rs 30 lakh to Rs 35 lakh (ex-showroom/approx).

Expected Launch Date: End of 2024 or early 2025.

2. Tata Curvv (Azura) EV

IMAGE: The Tata Curvv (Azura) EV.

Tata Curvv EV has been spotted a number of times during its testing.

The coupe style electric SUV is likely to hit the roads sometime in the mid 2024, before its ICE version.

A few months ago, Tata trademarked the Azura name in India, signalling Azura as its actual production name.

Similar to the Punch EV, the Curvv EV will also be underpinned by Tata's new acti.ev architecture, making it Tata's 2nd second gen EV model.

Just like Punch EV, the Curvv EV will also offer features like V2V, V2L, Alexa integration, OTA update capability, advanced connected car tech, frunk, etc.

Also, it will come with a flat floor, and no central transmission tunnel, making the rear seats more spacious.

Moreover, we expect it to come with a driving range of 400 to 500 km and a single motor front wheel drive setup.

Being the first mass market coupe style electric SUV, the Curvv EV will rival the likes of Hyundai Kona Electric, MG ZS EV, upcoming Mahindra BE.05 etc.

Expected Price: Between Rs 20 lakh to Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom/approx).

Expected Launch Date: Mid or second half of 2024.

3. Mahindra XUV.e8

IMAGE: The Mahindra XUV.e8.

Likely to be unveiled sometime around 2024 end or early 2025, Mahindra XUV.e8 will be the electrified version of XUV700.

With minute design and cosmetic changes on the outside, the XUV.e8 will get significant upgrades in the cabin and interior.

It will offer three 10.25 inch screens in the front dashboard instead of two in the XUV700. The first being the driver's display, the second being the infotainment touchscreen and the third being the touchscreen for co-driver/passenger.

Moreover, the XUV.e8 will come equipped with level 2 ADAS tech.

However, we expect Mahindra to offer a 3 radar configuration in XUV.e8 instead of 1 in the XUV700.

Also, on the range front, it is expected to come with 500+ km of driving range, and in single motor rear wheel drive setup or dual motor all wheel drive setup.

When launched, the XUV.e8 will become the most expensive and premium model from the Indian SUV maker and will rival the likes of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV, BYD Atto 3, Hyundai IONIQ 5, etc.

Expected Price: Between Rs 35 lakh to Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom/approx).

Expected Launch Date: End of 2024 or early 2025.

4. Skoda Enyaq

IMAGE: The Skoda Enyaq.

Set to arrive soon in India, Enyaq will be Skoda's first electric model.

Also, Skoda has confirmed that the Enyaq will first be launched as a CBU (Completely Built Unit) and the brand might take the CKD route at a later stage, based on customer response & demand.

The electric SUV is set to offer some advanced features like 360 degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto/self park feature etc.

Although the Enyaq is confirmed to come with dual motor all wheel drive setup, we are not sure if there would also be an option for single motor front wheel drive/rear wheel drive setup.

Moreover, based on its WLTP cycle range, it is expected to offer 400 to 500 km of driving range in India.

Upon launch, it will become the most expensive Skoda in India and will likely rival the likes of Volvo XC40 Recharge, Hyundai IONIQ 5, etc.

Expected Price: Between Rs 40 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom/approx).

Expected Launch Date: Q2 or Q3 of 2024.

5. Kia EV9

IMAGE: The Kia EV9.

Confirmed to launch in India by the end of 2024 or early 2025, the Kia EV9 will be the most expensive and flagship model of Kia Motors.

The three row electric SUV is likely to come in two seating configurations i.e. 6 and 7 seater options.

Also, it is likely to come in dual motor all wheel drive as well as single motor rear wheel drive setup.

As Kia EV9 is based on the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) - the same platform of the Kia EV6, we expect it to come with a real world driving range of over 500 km.

On the safety front, the Kia EV9 might also come equipped with level 3 ADAS (autonomous driving) tech with multiple sensors like radar, camera and LiDAR.

Moreover, Kia is likely to equip it with at least 150 kW DC fast charging if not the 350 kW DC charging that it gets in some international markets.

When it launches in India, we expect the Kia EV9 to compete with other premium SUVs from German brands like Mercedes Benz, BMW, Audi etc.

Expected Price: Between Rs 70 lakh to Rs 90 lakh (ex-showroom/approx).

Expected Launch Date: 2nd Half of 2024 or early 2025.

Upon launch, all the above mentioned electric SUVs will change the perception of EVs in India by offering better real world driving range, faster DC charging, next gen connected car tech, level 2 or 3 ADAS tech, and many more advanced features.

With the arrival of these e-SUVs, 4 wheeler EV penetration in India will definitely increase and the EV adoption will see a substantial growth.

