Revealed: The All-New Scorpio N

The carmaker is set to redefine SUVs with the all-new Scorpio N. Rajesh Karkera offers a peak.

The BIG daddy of SUVs is coming on June 27!

We've been seeing the SUV being tested, camouflaged, all over the country.

And now, Mahindra & Mahindra have finally revealed the D segment SUV which will be named the New 'Scorpio N'

The all-new Scorpio-N, which was earlier codenamed Z101, is built on a new body-on-frame platform and will be equipped with advanced modern features and the latest technology says M&M.

This will be a full-blown SUV from what we have seen and it will also come with a panoramic sunroof.

It will be available with both gasoline and diesel engines, and a choice of manual and automatic transmissions, along with 4x4 capabilities.

Speaking about it, Veejay Nakra, president, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, "The all-new Scorpio-N is expected to recreate benchmarks in the SUV segment in India. With an unmissable design, thrilling performance and high-end technology, we continue to carry forward the Mahindra legacy of building authentic, tough yet sophisticated SUVs."

Slated to arrive on June 27, 2022, local dealerships have already started taking bookings for the new SUV -- even without the price being revealed yet!

Speaking on the development of the Scorpio-N, R Velusamy, president, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said, "The Scorpio-N is an important vehicle for Mahindra, set to redefine the SUV segment in India. It is built on a new body-on-frame platform. This tough yet sophisticated SUV has been engineered and designed by our young, enthusiastic, and energetic teams at Mahindra Research Valley (MRV) near Chennai, Mahindra North American Technical Center (MNATC) in USA and Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai."

And of course, the promos have been given voice by none other than Amitabh Bachchan himself, in its earlier ad where it was announced that a superstar is all set to make a grand debut and the current video above!

And no, the current generation of the popular Mahindra Scorpio will not be phased out.

It will continue as the Scorpio Classic.