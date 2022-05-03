News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Pix: The stunning Jeep Meridian is here!

Pix: The stunning Jeep Meridian is here!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: May 03, 2022 15:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jeep India, a part of automotive group Stellantis, on Tuesday announced the opening of bookings for its upcoming SUV Meridian, the production of which has also commenced from its joint venture manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon, Maharashtra.

Customers can book the Meridian either at Jeep India dealership network or through the company's website with a down payment of Rs 50,000.

Deliveries of the vehicle will start in June, it said in a statement.

 

Jeep India said it has also started production of the all-new Meridian from Ranjangaon facility, a joint venture manufacturing plant with Tata Motors.

The three-row seven seater SUV is powered by a 2-litre turbo diesel engine with options of six-speed manual and nine-speed automatic gearbox transmissions.

It would offer options of forward wheel drive and all wheel drive configurations, the company said.

"The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep's product offensive.

"A demonstration of the company's commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82 per cent localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment," Stellantis India CEO and managing director Roland Bouchara said.

The duality of sophistication and capability represented by the all-new Jeep Meridian has the potential to disrupt the premium SUV segment, he added.

The Jeep Meridian is expected to play in the premium SUV segment which is currently dominated by Toyota Fortuner.

The vehicle is based on the group's SW Architecture and inspired by the globally popular Grand Cherokee, Jeep India said.

The Meridian has been subjected to rigorous testing of over 10 lakh km to ensure its durability and consistent performance, head of Jeep Brand India Nipun J Mahajan said.

"The Jeep Meridian is an ideal mix of adventure and sophistication that will be evidenced via many segment-first features and its refined abilities both on and off-road," he added.

Photographs: Kind courtesy, Jeep India

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
TCS, Infy come to terms with real-time recruiting
TCS, Infy come to terms with real-time recruiting
LIC's $2.7-bn IPO set to be the fifth-biggest globally
LIC's $2.7-bn IPO set to be the fifth-biggest globally
10 Most Popular Stocks
10 Most Popular Stocks
Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'
Here's why Gavaskar called Tewatia 'iceman'
French defence firm pulls out of India's P-75I project
French defence firm pulls out of India's P-75I project
Raj Thackeray faces NBW; DGP vows action over speech
Raj Thackeray faces NBW; DGP vows action over speech
BJP tweets video of Rahul at nightclub, Cong responds
BJP tweets video of Rahul at nightclub, Cong responds

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Adani Wilmar buys Kohinoor rice, other brands

Adani Wilmar buys Kohinoor rice, other brands

LIC raises Rs 5,627 cr from anchor investors

LIC raises Rs 5,627 cr from anchor investors

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances