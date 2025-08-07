Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma e-bike gets an upgrade

The model is powered by Oben’s in-house LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology, which the company claims offers greater temperature tolerance and lifespan.

IMAGE: Oben Electric's Rorr EZ Sigma. All photographs: Kind courtesy, Oben Electric/Facebook

Electric vehicle startup Oben Electric has launched the Rorr EZ Sigma, its latest electric motorcycle targeted at urban commuters, at an introductory price of ₹1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 3.4 kWh variant.

The 4.4 kWh variant is priced at ₹1.37 lakh. These prices are valid for a limited period, after which they will rise to ₹1.47 lakh and ₹1.55 lakh respectively.

Positioned as a next-generation commuter motorcycle, the Rorr EZ Sigma features hardware and software upgrades over the earlier Rorr EZ model.

Key additions include a reverse mode, a 5-inch TFT display with built-in navigation, trip meter, and real-time alerts for calls, messages, and music.

Oben has also introduced ergonomic changes such as a redesigned seat and new colour schemes.

The Oben Rorr EZ Sigma will compete with a growing breed of electric motorcycles and premium electric scooters aimed at urban commuters.

In the electric motorcycle category, its closest rivals include the Revolt RV400, priced around ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, varying by state subsidies), offering a range of approximately 150 km, a top speed of 85 km/h, and features such as a swappable battery and artificial engine sound.

Another contender is the Hop Oxo, priced in the ₹1.35 to ₹1.50 lakh range, delivers up to 150 km range and 90 km/h top speed, targeting younger, style-focused urban buyers.

The model is powered by Oben’s in-house LFP (lithium iron phosphate) battery technology, which the company claims offers greater temperature tolerance and lifespan.

Both variants deliver a top speed of 95 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 40 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

The IDC-certified range is up to 175 km, with three ride modes -- Eco, City, and Havoc -- and fast-charging support (0–80 per cent in 1.5 hours).

Madhumita Agrawal, founder and CEO, Oben Electric, said, “The launch of Rorr EZ Sigma represents a decisive step forward in our journey to shape the future of city commuting. With this model, we’ve gone beyond incremental upgrades to address the deeper expectations of today’s commuter, combining intelligence, comfort, and reliability in a motorcycle that’s built for India.”

Bookings have opened at ₹2,999 with deliveries scheduled to begin on August 15. Test rides are currently available at Oben Electric showrooms nationwide. The vehicle is also being made available via Amazon.

The Rorr EZ Sigma includes safety and connectivity features such as Unified Brake Assist, geo-fencing, battery theft lock, and a Driver Alert System.

Riders will also get a one-year subscription to the updated Oben Electric App, which offers GPS-based location tracking, remote diagnostics, ride analytics, and charging station discovery across a claimed network of over 68,000 stations.

The company is also offering an optional “Battery Protect 8/80” warranty plan at ₹9,999, covering eight years or 80,000 km.

Oben manufactures the Rorr EZ Sigma in-house and says it has streamlined distribution to reduce delivery timelines.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff