Maruti Suzuki to cut prices by up to Rs 1.29 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday announced a reduction in prices of its entire model range by up to Rs 1,29,600 from September 22 to pass on the GST rate cut benefit to customers.

The country's largest car manufacturer also said it has cut down prices of small cars over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent to make vehicles more affordable for two-wheeler users.

With effect from September 22, the company will pass on the full benefit of the recent reduction in GST rates on automobiles to customers, in line with the revised GST regulations taking effect on that date, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

To provide a further stimulus to the Indian passenger vehicle industry, the company has reduced the prices of entry-level cars, it added.

The prices of entry-level model S Presso will go down by up to Rs 129,600; Alto K10 by up to Rs 107,600; Celerio by Rs to 94,100; Wagon-R by up to Rs 79,600 and Ignis by up to Rs 71,300, the auto major said.

Price of premium hatchback Swift is reduced by up to Rs 84,600; Baleno by up to Rs 86,100; Tour S by up Rs 67,200; Dzire by up to Rs 87,700; Fronx by up to Rs 112,600; Brezza by up to Rs 112,700; Grand Vitara by up to Rs 1.07 lakh; Jimny by up to Rs 51,900; Ertiga by up to Rs 46,400 and XL6 by up to up to Rs 52,000, it added.

Similarly, prices of Invicto will reduce by up to Rs 61,700; Eeco by up to Rs 68,000 and Super Carry LCV by up to Rs 52,100, the company said.

In a virtual press conference, Maruti Suzuki India senior executive officer (marketing & sales) Partho Banerjee said the company has reduced prices on small cars over and above the GST benefit of 8.5 per cent to help two-wheeler users upgrade to cars.

"There can't be any better time than to really go for the motorisation in the Indian market.

“And as the car penetration in India is so low, at 34 per 1,000 people, it makes it all the more compelling reason that, being a market leader, we are taking this initiative to put India on wheels," he said.

The move of cutting prices on entry-level cars would help the segment stabilise after volume decline in the last few years, he added.

He noted that the company will pass on the GST rate cut benefit on car parts used in service and maintenance to reduce the overall total cost of ownership.

The company will also compensate its channel partners for the "strategic pricing" initiative, Banerjee said.

He noted that in the next financial year, the passenger vehicle market is going to bounce back to the earlier CAGR of 6to 7 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed almost flat at Rs 15,802 per share on BSE.