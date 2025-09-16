HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Business » Late Engineering Changes Stall 80% of Auto Launches

Late Engineering Changes Stall 80% of Auto Launches

By Shine Jacob
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 16, 2025 11:33 IST

x

'The delay is high in India, and even higher in the case of electric vehicles.'

Kindly note the image has been published only for representational purposes.. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff

New launches by Indian automakers are delayed because of "late-stage engineering changes", a problem that could affect the country's international competitiveness, said a study by a management consultancy on Friday.

As many as 80 per cent of original equipment manufacturers (OEM) have reported "disruptions", according to Vector Consulting Group.

"The delay is high in India, and even higher in the case of electric vehicles. If our product development is slow, there is a chance that India will lag behind the world. China is developing its products in 18-24 months, while we are still around 36-60 months. This is because of so many changes happening at the OEM end, not because of the suppliers," said Ravindra Patki, managing partner at Vector.

 

"Late-stage design changes are disrupting launches, reducing supplier capacity, and impacting India's competitiveness in the global automotive market," he said.

The study said that contrary to popular belief, engineering changes do not end after the initial prototype of a vehicle is built and validated.

Ideally, changes should drop to fewer than 15 per cent in pre-production, 8 per cent or less in production post-launch, and under 3 per cent after product stabilisation.

However, changes remain high well into later phases of the development cycle.

Only 6 per cent OEMs follow this ideal trajectory; 13 per cent exhibit moderate deviation, and 81 per cent display "considerable misalignment from this pattern".

Each change can trigger rework in design, tooling, repeated validations, or software updates, delaying launch schedules and increasing costs.

The changes affect suppliers, too. Around 57 per cent of component manufacturers said that frequent late changes mean constant rework and firefighting for their teams, which have to repeatedly shuffle resources between projects.

As a result, 76 per cent of respondents faced longer project lead times, 52 per cent struggled with on-time deliveries, 43 per cent experienced cost overruns, and 83 per cent were compelled to put new technology initiatives on hold.

"If you want the ecosystem to move forward, we will have to release the capacity to work on R&D [research and development]. We find that a significant portion of the supplier team is working behind changes. Almost 83 per cent of suppliers said that they are not ready to work on technology development due to this," Patki said.

Repeated engineering changes also cause challenges for automakers in quality and costs.

As many as 33 per cent of them reported challenges in product quality and reliability after a vehicle's launch, 20 per cent cited increased warranty costs, and 58 per cent highlighted delays in service and dealer network launch readiness.

Most of these issues get corrected only after the launch of a product through the joint effort of suppliers and automakers.

Vector questioned 36 chief experience officers of two-wheeler, passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle OEMs for the survey.

It also took inputs from Tier-1 suppliers. The study identified three major causes for late engineering changes: missing or delayed manufacturing engineering inputs in early stages (60 per cent of respondents), delayed supplier feedback (47 per cent), and unstable design freezes (13 per cent).

"The study shows that the challenge is not about technology or vision, but execution, which is good news, as it can be corrected with a change in the way new product developments are handled," said Patki.

Vector recommended that OEMs shift from a milestone-driven tracking to a flow-based execution model.

Earlier involvement of suppliers and other stakeholders during the vehicle concept stage, setting work-in-progress limits, and "structured triage" of engineering changes to separate critical fixes from non-essential modifications were its other suggestions.

Adopting these practices could result in 20-30 per cent fewer late engineering changes and time taken for launch to reduce by 30-50 per cent, it said.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

Shine Jacob
Source: source
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

PV dispatches down 9% to 321,840 units in Aug: SIAM
PV dispatches down 9% to 321,840 units in Aug: SIAM
Tariff poses major challenge for Maruti's exports to US
Tariff poses major challenge for Maruti's exports to US
Maruti Takes On Creta With Victoris
Maruti Takes On Creta With Victoris
EV makers relieved at status quo on GST levy
EV makers relieved at status quo on GST levy
EV Spark Fires Up R&D Spending By Legacy Two-Wheeler Majors
EV Spark Fires Up R&D Spending By Legacy Two-Wheeler Majors

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Top 5 OTT Actors

webstory image 2

How Many Heads Of State Have Changed?

webstory image 3

Which 7 Countries Watch The Most TV?

VIDEOS

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams on her experience during Expedition 722:14

Teamwork and communication key lessons: Sunita Williams...

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's Whisper2:59

Caught on Camera: PM Modi's Reaction to Pappu Yadav's...

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple inundated1:56

Shocking Visuals: Cloudburst hits Dehradun, Tapkeshwar...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV