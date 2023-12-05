News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!

Sooooo Many Mercedes-Benz Cars!

By RAJESH KARKERA
December 05, 2023 10:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

What do you get when you roll out 81 supremely beautiful Mercedes-Benz gadis in one go? The tenth edition of the Mumbai Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally.

Sooooo many classic Mercedes-Benz cars all in one place!

The rally must have been a sight to behold :(Sadly I could not be a part of it, but thanks to friends, colleagues and the great Internet world, I got to drool over some of these beauties, if not experience the rally). You too, dear reader, do have a look.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

A Benz Bash: There were 77 different model variants of the car on display. Quite a record. Seen in the picture here is the Mercedes-Benz 500K.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

Lady In Red Takes Off: The rally was flagged off by Ashish Shelar, who heads the Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai, and Santosh Iyer, MD and CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, from the Taj Lands End hotel in Bandra, northwest Mumbai.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

Benzs Schmooze It Up: The assortment of rare, iconic Mercedes-Benz cars were a treat to see including two-door luxury roadster 190SLs, like this one, that was once owned by Maharani Gayatri Devi of Jaipur.

Prominent collectors were at this Benz jamboree -- Indian Express Chairman Viveck Goenka, industrialist Yohan Poonawalla, vintner Rajiv Kehr and a bunch of royals like Himanshu Sinh of Gondal, Pratapsinh Gaekwad and more.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

Seniors Beauty Pageant: The convoy elegantly glided from the Taj Lands End to Worli Sea Face and beyond and then back via the Bandra-Worli Sea link.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

When Marine Drive Looked Like Mayfair London: Seen on the left is the 1937 Mercedes Benz 170 range and on the right is the 1956 Mercedes-Benz 300 Sc Cabriolet. This is one of Mercedes-Benz's rarest models being one of only 49 300 Sc Cabriolets built. And this same car had participated in the first Mercedes Benz Classic Car Rally back in 2014 and was back here after a fresh restoration this year.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

What Big Eyes You Have: Here's another look at the 500K. Built by Mercedes-Benz between 1934 and 1936, the Mercedes-Benz 500K Roadster was distinguished from the other cars by the letter 'K' which means Kompressor (German for supercharger). This was only fitted to performance cars, which continues even today. 

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

 

Skidmarks On My Heart: Among the vast sea of stunners in this rally, the one that stood out was a red 300SL Roadster. This model did boast to to be the only one in the country at the display in Bandra.

Mercedes-Benz Classic Car Rally

Oh Lord, Won't You Buy Me A Mercedes-Benz: On the left is the Nürburg 460, the last of the passenger cars created after the merger between Daimler and Benz & Cie, that was desgined by automotive engineer Ferdinand Porsche, who later went on to found Porsche AG.

On the right is the Mercedes 600 Grosser or Big and a fancy car that was, according to GQ magazine, 'the darling of evil doers' be they Pol Pot, Leonid Brezhnev, Nicolae Ceauşescu, Idi Amin Dada, Enver Hoxha, Saddam Hussein, Papa Doc Duvalier, Chairman Mao, Marshal Josip Broz Tito, Iranian Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, Kim Il-sung, Kim Jong-il, Ferdinand Marcos. No surprise then that many of them were bullet-proof.

This car, that was loved less, feared more, had a bit role in the James Bond movie, Diamonds Are Forever.

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
PHOTOS: World's 10 most expensive classic cars
PHOTOS: World's 10 most expensive classic cars
IMAGES: Old BEAUTIES put Jaipur in retro mood
IMAGES: Old BEAUTIES put Jaipur in retro mood
Independence Day Drive Of Pride
Independence Day Drive Of Pride
PCB gives Rauf green light for Big Bash stint
PCB gives Rauf green light for Big Bash stint
The 12 Year Old Who Won Rs 1 Crore
The 12 Year Old Who Won Rs 1 Crore
Many 'difficult issues', but...: US on India ties
Many 'difficult issues', but...: US on India ties
Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.4 lakh crore
Investors' wealth rises by Rs 2.4 lakh crore

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

Have you seen a car collection like this?!

Have you seen a car collection like this?!

Vintage Beetle gets new life as electric car

Vintage Beetle gets new life as electric car

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances