SEE: Ferrari to unveil 'Macarena' flip flop wing at Chinese GP

IMAGE: Ferrari's Charles Leclerc in action during the Australian FI Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 8, 2026. Photograph: Hollie Adams/Reuters

Ferrari will run its innovative 'flip-flop' rear wing during Friday's practice for this weekend's Chinese Grand Prix, seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton said as the sport's most successful team hunts down Mercedes at the front of the pack.

Key Points The unusual rear wing flips completely upside down instead of simply adjusting its angle, surprising rivals during pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Oliver Bearman admitted he initially thought something was wrong with Hamilton's car when he first saw the design during testing.

Nicknamed the “Macarena wing,” the upgrade was reportedly scheduled for later in the season but is being introduced earlier.

The Ferrari driver said he did not know whether the team had settled on an official name for the striking rotating rear wing, which surprised rivals during pre-season testing in Bahrain due to the way the component completely flips upside down instead of simply switching from an angled to flat position.

So shocked was Haas driver Ollie Bearman, following the car during the Bahrain test, he told reporters he thought something had gone wrong with Hamilton's car when he first saw it.

Hamilton said the wing, which also attracted the moniker "the Macarena wing", was not supposed to be introduced until later in the season.

"It's great to see that the team are fighting, the team are pushing, the team are chasing, really working overtime back at the factory to bring the upgrades, because that's the name of the game," the Briton added.

The 105-times Grand Prix winner cut a forlorn figure at times during his first year with Ferrari in 2025.

The wing's innovative design could not only reduce drag but also generate uplift when inverted

Victory in last year's Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Race was the highlight of an otherwise underwhelming season as the Scuderia focused on their 2026 challenge and the rules overhaul.

"I didn't get to see the team's full potential in that mode," Hamilton said, adding he was in a happier place with the new cars more enjoyable to drive than the ground-effect era challengers from 2022 to 2025.

The Shanghai circuit has a very long back straight during which cars can hit speeds topping 340 kph, incentivising teams to try and reduce the air resistance of their cars.

Hamilton said he did not notice any difference deploying the wing during Bahrain testing, while pundits suggested its innovative design could not only reduce drag but also generate uplift when inverted, as F1 wings act as upside-down airplane wings and push the car into the road in their usual orientation.