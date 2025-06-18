Tata Harrier.ev Proves It's An Offroad Beast!

Frankly, I never expected to be offroading in an electric vehicle, let alone an SUV of this calibre, raves Rajesh Karkera/Rediff after a test drive.

We recently got a teaser with the Tata Harrier.ev's launch at an intriguing inaugural starting price of Rs 21.49 lakh.

Now, the full "trailer" has dropped, and it is nothing short of spectacular!

IMAGE: The Harrier.ev wades through two feet of water with ease while another one goes flying above it, showcasing its strong suspension.

The stage for this grand reveal was none other than the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida.

Tata Motors pulled out all the stops, having around almost a hundred Harrier.evs ready at the BIC. Hold on! That many vehicles weren't for a 100 media houses okay. It was to ensure immediate replacements, if at all needed. Allowing for uninterrupted testing and demonstrations.

Yet, inside the Harrier.ev, the climate control worked flawlessly, keeping us remarkably cool and calm, a stark contrast to the near-melting conditions outside.

Before we even got behind the wheel, Tata showcased the Harrier.ev's extraordinary capabilities.

First up, the now-famous "breakfast table cloth" stunt.

Witnessing the Harrier.ev sprint from 0 to 100 kmph and expertly whisk away a tablecloth without disturbing the food and drinks atop it was a remarkable display of its precision and quick acceleration. Behind the wheel, doing this stunt was Aniruddha Rangnekar, rally driver, instructor and former motoring journalist.

Adding to the spectacle, the Harrier.ev demonstrated its raw power by pulling the WHAP (Wheeled Armoured Platform) -- an 8x8 amphibious armoured vehicle developed by DRDO and Tata Advanced Systems.

This vehicle is 20 times the weight of the Tata Harrier.ev!

Then, it was our turn to drive, but not on the smooth race track.

We were directed to a challenging, manmade offroad course designed to push the Harrier.ev to its limits.

Before tackling the course, Tata drove home the point of the Harrier.ev's structural integrity.

Image: A 100-foot-tall crane was used to hoist two Harrier.evs -- one a bare shell and the other a complete vehicle. Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com

This dramatic visual confirmed the incredible strength and rigidity of the cabin.

Even with the full weight of the car and the added force of gravity, the Harrier.ev's structure showed no signs of twisting or deforming!

Image: A 1.5 tonne container placed on top of the shell of the Harrier.ev. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com

To further emphasise its robustness, a 1.5-tonne container was placed directly on the shell of the Tata Harrier.ev, showcasing its ability to withstand immense weight. A reality that all have already seen in earlier Tata vehicles which were pinned under trucks or rocks!

Beyond raw strength, the Harrier.ev also integrates a comprehensive suite of Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems).

We observed features like Autonomous Emergency Braking, Intelligent Speed Assist, Auto Park Assist and Reverse Assist. Crucially for diverse driving conditions and for off-roads, the 540-degree surround view camera system with Transparent Mode is a boon. It actually shows a clear "view" under the vehicle. Check out Rediff's Instagram and YouTube handles to see these features in action.

Finally, it was time to witness the vehicle's offroad capabilities firsthand. See the video below for the experience.

VIDEO: Check out the offroad capabilities of the Harrier.ev.

Now for the verdict: Is this an off-road EV gamechanger?

Frankly, I never expected to be offroading in an electric vehicle, let alone an SUV of this calibre.

The Tata Harrier.ev is a true revelation. It's a completely electric SUV that offers 6 different drive modes and features dual motors controlling the front and rear wheels independently -- essentially an electric 4WD system called the QWD (Quad Wheel Drive) by Tata Motors.

This vehicle devoured every obstacle on the challenging offroad course with astonishing ease, as the video clearly demonstrates.

The Tata Harrier.ev isn't just an electric SUV; it's an offroad beast that redefined what I thought was possible in the EV segment.

Now, if only the charging infrastructure in India gets better...

And, oh yes, the real-world range of the Harrier -- watch this space after a proper test mule comes in to our offices.

That will be the full movie!