News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Business » Air India plans to buy over 200 new planes

Air India plans to buy over 200 new planes

By Deepak Patel
June 20, 2022 13:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tata Group-owned Air India is considering buying more than 200 new planes with 70 per cent of them being narrow-bodied aircraft, aviation industry sources said on Sunday.

Air India

Photograph: Vivek Prakash/Reuters

While Air India has zeroed in on Airbus's A350 wide-bodied aircraft for the procurement, the talks with Airbus and Boeing for narrow-bodied aircraft is still on, they said.

A wide-bodied plane like Airbus A350 has a bigger fuel tank that allows it to travel longer distances such as the India-US routes.

 

Air India has not bought a single aircraft since 2006 when it placed orders for purchasing 111 aircraft - 68 from the US-based aircraft manufacturer Boeing and 43 from European aircraft manufacturer Airbus.

The Tata Group took control of Air India on January 27 after successfully winning the bid for the airline on October 8 last year.

On the sidelines of 78th annual general meeting of International Air Transport Association, aviation industry sources said Air India is considering buying 200 new planes.

The share of narrow-bodied aircraft to that of wide-bodied planes will be 70:30.

They said that the decision on which narrow-bodied plane to buy - to go for Airbus A320 family aircraft or Boeing's 737Max aircraft - is yet to be taken.

According to Air India's website, the airline has a total of 49 wide-bodied aircraft - 18 Boeing B777, 4 Boeing B747 and 27 Boeing B787 - in its fleet.

The carrier has 79 narrow-bodied planes in its fleet too.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Deepak Patel in Doha
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Indian Bank bars hiring pregnant women, faces flak
Indian Bank bars hiring pregnant women, faces flak
All the President's Stock Portfolio
All the President's Stock Portfolio
Airtel took a long call on profit by focusing on costs
Airtel took a long call on profit by focusing on costs
SEE: Bharat Bandh: Deserted Stations
SEE: Bharat Bandh: Deserted Stations
6 Tough Lessons I Learned As A CEO
6 Tough Lessons I Learned As A CEO
Indian Bank bars hiring pregnant women, faces flak
Indian Bank bars hiring pregnant women, faces flak
Coach Dravid defends under-fire Gaikwad and Iyer
Coach Dravid defends under-fire Gaikwad and Iyer

Moneywiz Live!

More like this

'A very long time since India had such high inflation'

'A very long time since India had such high inflation'

How credit card route to UPI may come at a price

How credit card route to UPI may come at a price

India Business News  |  Indian Stock Market News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  Indian Cricket News  |  India News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances