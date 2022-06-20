News
Rediff.com  » Business » All the President's Stock Portfolio

All the President's Stock Portfolio

By Aditi Phadnis
June 20, 2022 12:33 IST
In his capacity as India's First Citizen, the President owns the shares of several public sector enterprises held by the government.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, left, with Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter
 

Ram Nath Kovind will step down as India's 14th President on July 24, 2022.

In his capacity as India's First Citizen, he owns the shares of several public sector enterprises held by the government.

How have these companies performed during his tenure?

The President has no role in running these concerns. He is only the titular owner of the shares of these companies. No liability of any kind attaches to him.

But the price movement of the companies'S shares does affect his portfolio.

Take a look at the portfolio of the President of India and the legacy he leaves his successor who will be elected on July 18.

Aditi Phadnis in New Delhi
Source: source
 
Who will be PM Modi's choice for President?
Presidential Poll: No BJP Cakewalk Yet
NDA 11,000 Votes Short In Presidential Poll
Wandering on streets late at night not crime: Court
Traffic hit in Delhi as roads shut for Cong protest
Airtel took a long call on profit by focusing on costs
India's Covid positivity rate over 4% after 130 days
Why India Needs A President Like A P J Abdul Kalam

Prez Poll: Who Will Be Modi's Next 'Yes Man'?

