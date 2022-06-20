All the President's Stock Portfolio

In his capacity as India's First Citizen, the President owns the shares of several public sector enterprises held by the government.

IMAGE: President Ram Nath Kovind, left, with Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn/Twitter

Ram Nath Kovind will step down as India's 14th President on July 24, 2022.

How have these companies performed during his tenure?

The President has no role in running these concerns. He is only the titular owner of the shares of these companies. No liability of any kind attaches to him.

But the price movement of the companies'S shares does affect his portfolio.

Take a look at the portfolio of the President of India and the legacy he leaves his successor who will be elected on July 18.