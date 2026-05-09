Air India defers increments, asks staff to cut costs

Air India has announced a deferral of annual salary increments and a renewed focus on cost-cutting measures, assuring employees there will be no layoffs despite significant external headwinds impacting the aviation industry.

Photograph: Toby Melville/Reuters

Key Points Air India has deferred annual salary increments by at least one quarter due to external economic pressures.

CEO Campbell Wilson has urged employees to maintain a "relentless focus on costs" and eliminate wastage.

The airline is facing severe headwinds including prolonged closure of Pakistan airspace, West Asia conflict, rupee depreciation, and a 2.5-3 times increase in jet fuel prices.

Despite financial pressures, Chief Human Resources Officer Ravindra Kumar GP has assured staff that there will be no layoffs.

Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) now accounts for 50-60 per cent of operating costs for Indian carriers, up from 40 per cent.

Air India chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD) Campbell Wilson on Friday asked employees to maintain a "relentless focus on costs" amid pressure from the prolonged closure of Pakistan airspace and a recent surge in aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices due to the West Asia conflict.

Meanwhile, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) Ravindra Kumar GP told the staff that there would be no layoffs though annual salary increments would be deferred by at least one quarter.

Navigating External Headwinds

Wilson, while speaking at a townhall attended by employees across the airline, said the aviation industry was facing severe external headwinds, including the continued closure of Pakistan airspace, disruptions across West Asia because of the conflict, a sharp depreciation of the rupee, and a 2.5-3 times increase in jet fuel prices compared to earlier levels, according to sources who were present at the townhall.

"These factors have adversely affected travel sentiment and consumer confidence," Wilson said, according to sources.

In normal circumstances, ATF accounts for about 40 per cent of an Indian airline's operating cost.

However, after the sharp rise in fuel prices recently, ATF now makes up nearly 50-60 per cent of operating costs for Indian carriers.

A weaker rupee further adds to pressure on airlines because major expenses such as aircraft leasing, maintenance, and a large portion of fuel payments are denominated in dollars.

Cost Management Strategies

"We need to focus relentlessly on our costs in these tough times," Wilson said at the townhall.

He asked employees to suspend discretionary spending, renegotiate rates where possible, and defer non-critical expenditure.

"There must be a laser sharp focus on eliminating wastage and leakages," he added, while asking teams to continue improving customer experience in a cost-conscious manner.

The townhall came a day after the Air India board reviewed the airline's financial performance, cost management measures, and succession planning for the next CEO at a meeting chaired by Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

Financial Performance and Future Outlook

During Friday's townhall, Ravindra Kumar GP said Air India would proceed with variable pay for the previous financial year and continue with planned promotions.

"We don't anticipate layoffs," the CHRO said, while noting that annual increments would be postponed by at least one quarter because of the uncertain economic environment.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Sanjay Sharma said during the townhall that Air India had seen strong revenue growth and fleet expansion through FY25, but FY26 had witnessed softer revenue because of external uncertainties.