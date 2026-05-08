HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Business » Adobe Expands India Presence With New Noida Office

Adobe Expands India Presence With New Noida Office

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 12:20 IST

x

Adobe strengthens its commitment to India's tech landscape by opening a new office in Noida, aiming to drive AI innovation and expand its workforce.

Key Points

  • Adobe opens a new office in Noida, marking its seventh location in India.
  • The Noida campus will accommodate over 700 employees in engineering and customer-focused roles.
  • Adobe emphasises India's critical role in advancing its AI-driven future.
  • India represents Adobe's largest workforce outside the United States, contributing significantly to global innovation.

Global technology major Adobe on Friday announced the opening of a new office in Noida, making it the San Jose-headquartered company's seventh office in India.

Located in Sector 129, the new campus will house over 700 employees across engineering and customer-focused roles.

 

Adobe's Investment In India's AI Future

"As the world is transformed by AI and agentic technologies, Adobe is at the forefront... Our mission to empower everyone to create remains central to this shift, with our teams in India playing a critical role in advancing Adobe's AI-driven future.

"The opening of our new Noida office marks an important milestone in our continued focus on driving innovation from India," said Abhigyan Modi, Country Manager, Adobe India, and Senior Vice President, Document Cloud, Adobe.

India's Growing Importance For Adobe

India currently represents Adobe's largest workforce outside the United States.

Since beginning its operations in the country in 1997 as an engineering R&D centre, the company has grown its India headcount to over 8,000 employees. According to the company, its Indian workforce contributes to more than a third of its global innovation.

Strategic Investments In The Indian Market

The new office opening follows a series of strategic investments by Adobe in the Indian market. In February 2026, the company announced an initiative to provide students across accredited Indian institutions with free access to AI-powered tools like Firefly, Photoshop, and Acrobat.

It also recently partnered with telecom major Airtel to offer Adobe Express Premium for free to 360 million users nationwide.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Money Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

adobenoidaindiatechnologyai

RELATED STORIES

Despite Trump, India to remain innovation hub for Adobe
Despite Trump, India to remain innovation hub for Adobe
India has significant role in Adobe's transformation journey
India has significant role in Adobe's transformation journey
AI puts India's office market back to work
AI puts India's office market back to work
Adobe ropes in Abhay Parasnis as CTO & senior VP
Adobe ropes in Abhay Parasnis as CTO & senior VP
40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India
40% Of SAP's Innovations Come From India

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Mother India

webstory image 2

Cook With Love: 14 Recipes For A Special Mom

webstory image 3

Mother's Day: 12 Holidays For Mum

VIDEOS

Adnan Sami's Heartfelt Tribute Honors Asha Bhosle's Timeless Legacy4:19

Adnan Sami's Heartfelt Tribute Honors Asha Bhosle's...

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Why Political Will Matters in Military Ops0:46

Air Marshal AK Bharti on Why Political Will Matters in...

People pay floral tributes to mortal remains of Suvendu Adhikari's PA Chandranath0:59

People pay floral tributes to mortal remains of Suvendu...

Moneywiz Live!

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO