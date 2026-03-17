8 Countries Using The Most LPG

How widely is LPG used around the world?

In 2022, the average LPG consumption across 190 countries stood at 56.33 thousand barrels per day.

Let's look at the highest LPG consumers (for the countries for which figures are available) as per 2022 data, according to The Global Economy.

At the very top sits China, consuming a massive 2,457.39 thousand barrels per day, making it the world's largest LPG user by a wide margin.

At the other end of the spectrum is Burundi and Mongolia, which recorded zero LPG consumption during the same year.

Photograph: Reuters

1. China

Using 2,457.39 thousand barrels per day of LPG, China is No 1. From households to manufacturing plants, LPG powers a significant portion of China's energy needs.

Photograph: Kind courtesy D'oh Boy (Mark Holloway)/Wikimedia Commons

2. United States

Next is the US. 1,338.02 thousand barrels per day. LPG plays an important role in American households, agriculture, transportation, and industrial operations.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Thamizhpparithi Maari/Wikimedia Commons

3. India

896.3 thousand barrels per day of LPG is what India was consuming in 2022 and today it must be proportionately higher.

Government initiatives promoting clean cooking fuel (as opposed to coal), combined with a massive population, have boosted LPG usage in recent years. Millions of households, commercial establishments have switched from traditional fuels to LPG.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mike1979 Russia/Wikimedia Commons

4. Russia

At No 4 is Russia recording 876.2 thousand barrels per day. A major energy producer, Russia is also a substantial consumer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mountain, Joseph D. /Wikimedia Commons

5. Saudi Arabia

The Desert Kingdom consumes 429.45 thousand barrels per day of LPG. With a strong petrochemical industry and growing domestic demand, LPG remains an important energy source.

Photograph: Turar Kazangapo/Reuters

6. Japan

Which Asian nation relies heavily on imported LPG? Japan used 392.11 thousand barrels per day of LPG.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mykim5902/Wikimedia Commons

7. South Korea

At position seven, South Korea uses 323.76 thousand barrels per day of LPG. How will South Korea balance its need for LPG with its green energy ambitions?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manjarul.hasan/Wikimedia Commons

8. Mexico

Which Latin American country makes it to the top eight? Mexico makes use of 309.16 thousand barrels per day.