How Byju built the world's highest-valued edtech company

A few decades ago, taking extra lessons or extra learning was not there in India. We were happy with whatever was taught in class, but today, every student wants extra classes. Is it because of competition or because there are gaps in our education system?

The extra classes are mainly targeted at competitive exams which are taken when kids are in Classes 9, 10, 11 and 12.

But our product is for those students in the 4 to 8, 4 to 9 classes which is a very large segment.

Why do they go for supplementary learning? It is because in all the countries where there is a large population, the challenge is the same. India has the largest school age population in the world.

There are lot more students in schools than a few years back and there are not enough good teachers for these many students.

The biggest challenge in all these markets is to get good teachers and it will continue to remain a big challenge. It is common across all the large markets.

Though teaching is respected in most parts of the country, it is not well paid, so we are not able to attract good talent.

Then, it is very difficult for even the best teachers to make classes personalised. The ratio in classrooms is mostly 1:35 or 1:40 and a classroom format can only be a standard format.

Now, the format of learning. Mostly students learn to write the exams, and not understanding the concepts.

Though we started with competitive exam coaching in the offline format, in the last few years, our focus has moved to making students understand the concepts.

If they understand the concepts and subjects, they retain the knowledge and it will help them in the competitive exams.

So, we explain the subjects with all the technological tools.

We have used media and technology as enablers though contents and education are our main strategy.

We create movie like compelling videos and games like interactions which the kids like, as tools to make students understand the concepts.

Most global companies in the education segment have not achieved in scaling their model and very few companies have achieved our kind of scale. Yes, we are also far away from calling it a revolution.