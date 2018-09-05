PHOTOS: The many expressions of Nadal, Them during their thrilling US Open quarters

Last updated on: September 05, 2018 16:46 IST

What a showdown it was! No 'quarter' given by either player but eventually it was down to the one who craved it more, the more who fought that little point percent more than the other.

And eventually, it was defending champion Rafael Nadal who narrowly beat the young -- the one labelled his successor -- Dominic Thiem. Nadal won 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) to reach the semi-finals for the seventh time.

Isner changed 11 shirts, lost around 4 kgs in his US Open quarters!

It was a battle of wills out on court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, with the proceeding stretching to nearly 5 hours -- four hours and 50 minutes precisely.

There was sweat, frustration, some beautiful points won and a 'bagel' (against Nadal!). The emotions ran high as the match played out and here is a look at both players putting all their emotions on full display...

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal twitches his face as he misses a point! Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: A disheartened Dominic Thiem. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

IMAGE: It was a humid evening in New York and Rafael Nadal felt it bad. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal takes a break between sets. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal could not believe himself when he lost points and the first set 0-6. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem played some lovely shots to make the match a tight affair, like this single-handed backhand return. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem also had some frustrating moments in the match. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Imagest

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal gees himself on. Vamos! Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem was a picture of perfection as he 'bagelled' Nadal in the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

IMAGE: 'How did I miss that', Dominic Thiem seems to be asking his box. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Frustration, frustration for Thiem. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images