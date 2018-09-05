rediff.com

PHOTOS: The many expressions of Nadal, Them during their thrilling US Open quarters

Last updated on: September 05, 2018 16:46 IST

What a showdown it was! No 'quarter' given by either player but eventually it was down to the one who craved it more, the more who fought that little point percent more than the other. 

 

And eventually, it was defending champion Rafael Nadal who narrowly beat the young -- the one labelled his successor -- Dominic Thiem. Nadal won 0-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5) to reach the semi-finals for the seventh time.

It was a battle of wills out on court at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Tuesday, with the proceeding stretching to nearly 5 hours -- four hours and 50 minutes precisely. 

There was sweat, frustration, some beautiful points won and a 'bagel' (against Nadal!). The emotions ran high as the match played out and here is a look at both players putting all their emotions on full display...

Rafael Nadal makes a face

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal twitches his face as he misses a point! Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A disheartened Dominic Thiem

IMAGE: A disheartened Dominic Thiem. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

It was a humid evening in New York and Rafael Nadal felt it bad

IMAGE: It was a humid evening in New York and Rafael Nadal felt it bad. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal takes a break between sets

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal takes a break between sets. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal could not believe himself when he lost points and the first game 0-6

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal could not believe himself when he lost points and the first set 0-6. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Dominic Thiem played some shots to make the match a tight affair, like this single-handed backhand return

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem played some lovely shots to make the match a tight affair, like this single-handed backhand return. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem also had some frustrating moments in the match

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem also had some frustrating moments in the match. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Imagest

Rafael Nadal gees himself on

IMAGE: Rafael Nadal gees himself on. Vamos! Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Dominic Thiem was a picture of perfection as he 'bagelled' in the first set

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem was a picture of perfection as he 'bagelled' Nadal in the first set. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

'How did I miss that' Dominic Thiem seems to be asking his box

IMAGE: 'How did I miss that', Dominic Thiem seems to be asking his box. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Frustrations, frustrations for Thiem

IMAGE: Frustration, frustration for Thiem. Photograph: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

That reaction spells relief for Rafael Nadal as he celebrates his win 

IMAGE: That reaction spells relief for Rafael Nadal as he celebrates his win. Photograph: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images 
Rediff Sports Desk
