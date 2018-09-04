rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » US Open PHOTOS: Stephens knocked out by Sevastova in quarters

US Open PHOTOS: Stephens knocked out by Sevastova in quarters

Last updated on: September 04, 2018 23:46 IST

Anastasija Sevastova

IMAGE: Anastasija Sevastova celebrates a point during the quarter-final match against Sloane Stephens. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

Defending US Open champion Sloane Stephens was dumped out in the quarter-finals after losing 6-2, 6-3 to Latvian 19th seed Anastasija Sevastova in sweltering conditions on Tuesday.

 

The third-seeded American lacked the swagger she showed through the opening four rounds and wilted on the sun-baked Arthur Ashe Stadium court against Sevastova, who became the first Latvian woman to reach the semi-finals of the US Open.

Sloane Stephens

IMAGE: Sloane Stephens reacts during the quarter-final match. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images

The 28-year-old Sevastova, who avenged last year's quarter-final loss to Stephens in New York to reach her first Grand Slam semi, converted five of her eight break points and saved seven of the nine against her.

"I think it was very physical today," Sevastova, who lost to Stephens during a U.S. Open tune-up in Montreal last month, said during her on-court interview. "It was tough to play."

With temperatures hovering above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32.2°C), and the tournament's extreme heat policy in effect for a second consecutive day, Sevastova broke an error-prone Stephens to go ahead 3-1 and never looked back.

Anastasija Sevastova

IMAGE: Anastasija Sevastova reached her first Grand Slam semi-final. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

Sevastova, who retired from tennis in 2013 due to injuries before returning in 2015, withstood a fightback from the 25-year-old American late in the match but sealed the win on her third match point when Stephens sent a backhand into the net.

Next up for Sevastova is the winner of the evening match between six-times champion Serena Williams and Czech eighth seed Karolina Pliskova.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Sloane Stephens, Anastasija Sevastova, Serena Williams, IMAGE, New York
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use