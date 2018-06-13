Spain to sack coach Lopetegui?

rediff.com

June 13, 2018 14:46 IST

Spain coach Julen Lopetegui during the press conference 

IMAGE: Spain coach Julen Lopetegui during the press conference. Photograph: Stringer/Reuters

Spain will hold a news conference on Wednesday amid rumours that coach Julen Lopetegui might be sacked, two days before their opening World Cup match against Portugal.

The Spanish football federation (RFEF) said on Twitter that the news conference would take place at the team's World Cup base in Krasnodar at 0930 GMT (1230 local time).

Real Madrid announced on Tuesday that Lopetegui, who had only recently extended his contract with Spain, would take over as their coach next season.

The RFEF then said that Lopetegui would leave his job with Spain after the World Cup.

But multiple media reports on Wednesday said that RFEF president Luis Rubiales was so angry at Lopetegui's conduct that he was prepared to fire him immediately.

Spain are unbeaten in 20 matches since Lopetegui took over following Euro 2016.

