rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » Sports » Can Brazil end 16-year wait for World Cup glory?

Can Brazil end 16-year wait for World Cup glory?

June 13, 2018 10:49 IST

'I hope Brazil can win. It's a long time since 2002, and I think it's time'

Former Brazil great Ronaldo backs his country to bring home the World Cup

IMAGE: Former Brazil great Ronaldo backs his country to bring home the World Cup. Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

Former Brazil striker Ronaldo believes it is time for his country to live up to the expectations and end their 16-year wait for a World Cup in Russia.

Tite's Brazilian squad head into the tournament as one of the favourites, and will meet Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia in Group E.

 

"I think for me the favourite is, of course, Brazil, not just because I am Brazilian but because Brazil are playing very well," Ronaldo, who was the top scorer when Brazil last won the World Cup in 2002, told reporters in Moscow.

Brazil's Roberto Firmino and Neymar celebrate a goal. Brazil begin their campaign against Switzerland on Sunday 

IMAGE: Brazil's Roberto Firmino and Neymar celebrate a goal. Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland on Sunday. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Action Images via Reuters

"Spain are playing very well, and Germany are always strong. But the World Cup is such a difficult tournament, and we also have Argentina, who are always strong, France with a very young team.

"I hope Brazil can win. It's a long time since 2002, and I think it's time."

Five-time champions Brazil will open their campaign against Switzerland on Sunday.

Source:
© Copyright 2018 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Tags: Brazil, Ronaldo, Action Images via Reuters, IMAGE, Switzerland
 

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use