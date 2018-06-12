PHOTOS: As FIFA World Cup nears India catches football fever

Last updated on: June 12, 2018 13:01 IST

With just two days to go for the FIFA World Cup, football fever is catching up in India and how!

From Argentina-mad West Bengal to Brazil-crazy Kerala and Portugal-loving Goa, World Cup frenzy has hit India. The competition is yet to begin but the streets -- from slums to the big societies -- have already been adorned by the faces and flags of their favourite footballing nations.

Rediff.com brings you some interesting clicks from the bylanes of Indian cities that summarise the soccer madness…

IMAGE: A painter applies finishing touches to an image of Argentina's soccer player Lionel Messi, on a wall along a road in Kolkata, on June 8, ahead of the FIFA World Cup. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri

IMAGE: A boy paints a wall with the colours of Argentina's flag next to a man giving finishing touches to a cut-out of soccer player Lionel Messi after pasting it on a wall in an alley in Kolkata on June 10. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri /Reuters

IMAGE: A man makes a replica of FIFA World Cup Trophy at a workshop in Kolkata on June 11. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: A boy plays in front an image of Brazil's Neymar painted on a wall in an alley at a slum in Kolkata on June 7. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: Kite-makers make kites with pictures of the national flags of the countries participating in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Russia, at a workshop in Kolkata on June 5. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: Boys sit on pipes in front of an image of Brazil's soccer player Neymar, painted on a wall, along a road, in Kolkata on June 4. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: A painter applies finishing touches to an image of Brazil's Neymar, on a large Brazilian flag on a road side wall in Kolkata on June 9. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: Fans hang a large flag from a residential building next to a banner featuring Argentina's soccer player Lionel Messi in Kolkata on June 10. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: A painter applies finishing touches to an image of Brazil's Marcelo on a wall in Kolkata on June 4. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: A combination picture shows boys playing soccer (top), and details of feet, a pitch and a football, in a residential area in Kolkata.. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters

IMAGE: A man makes a replica of official mascot for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia at a workshop in Kolkata on June 11. Photograph: Rupak De Chowdhuriz/Reuters