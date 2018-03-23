PHOTOS: Sprint king Bolt switches to football

March 23, 2018 14:05 IST

IMAGE: Usain Bolt during his training session at Borussia Dortmund on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Borussia Dortmund/Twitter

Sprint legend Usain Bolt inched closer to his long cherished dreams of become a professional footballer.

The 31-year-old, who has won eight Olympic gold medals in his illustrious career that ended last year, joined the Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund for a training session on Thursday.





IMAGE: Usain Bolt is presented with the Borussia Dortmund kit. Photograph: Kind courtesy Borussia Dortmund/Twitter

The Jamaican will get the chance to prove himself at a trial with the German club on Friday, with Dortmund confirming he will train at the club in a session that will be open to the public, albeit with a limited capacity for spectators.

Germany's World Cup winner Mario Gotze helped Bolt get settled down on his first day of training at the club.

IMAGE: Usain Bolt during his training session at Borussia Dortmund on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Borussia Dortmund/Twitter

Bolt said that he is determined to use his stint with Borussia Dortmund as a platform to achieve his ultimate dream of playing for his beloved club Manchester United.



"I don't know what to expect (at Dortmund). I am going to try my best, as always. I am a very determined person when I want something so I am going to go there and do my best. For me, my best is always good enough," he said.



"I would love to play for the team (Manchester United), to give it some thought and see where it goes. After the trials I then have a base to tell him (Jose Mourinho) I can do this, I can do that," the Jamaican sprinter added.

IMAGE: Usain Bolt, left, with Borussia Dortmund's Mario Gotze. Photograph: Kind courtesy Borussia Dortmund/Twitter

If Bolt manages to impress during the trial and gets a contract from Dortmund, he could set up a lip-smacking clash against another famous Jamaican sportsman -- Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey.



The eight-time Olympic Gold winner, who holds the world record for the 100m (9.58 seconds), the 200m (19.19 seconds) and the 4x100m relay (36.84 seconds) besides having 11 World Championship titles to his name, retired from athletics following the 2017 World Championships.