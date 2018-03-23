rediff.com

Rediff.com  » Cricket » Spotted: 'A real unforgettable moment' with Sir Jadeja

Last updated on: March 23, 2018 10:43 IST

Rediff.com Reader Vipin Jain sent us this picture from Delhi airport.

Vipul met Ravindra Jadeja at New Delhi airport on his way to Jaipur from Madrid.

"I was travelling from Madrid and waiting at New Delhi airport for my Jaipur flight. First, I was lucky enough to meet Mr Digvijjay Singh, Diggi Raja, and had an interesting 5 min conversation with him," Vipul writes.

"I saw a familiar face, and yes, it was Sir Jaddu, Ravindra Jadeja. He was waiting in the lounge while his travel agent was trying to get his tickets sorted out."

"I requested him for a selfie and though tired, he was kind enough to pose with me."

"A real unforgettable moment," says Vipul.

Thank you, Vipul, for sharing this picture.

