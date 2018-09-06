PHOTOS: Priyanka to Gigi, celebs hit US Open courts

September 06, 2018 16:28 IST

The US Open has over the years seen an increase in celebrity attendance.

This year is no different.

Even as the week marked the start of the business end of the tournament, celebrities showed up to support their favourite athletes.

Rediff.com spotted at a few known names in the Flushing neighbourhood of the Queens borough of New York.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas and mother Madhu. Photograph: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

Priyanka Chopra tops out list as the diva made her US Open debut.

The actress who is engaged to Nick Jonas was spotted at the US Open with family.

Priyanka shared the photo of the double date on Instagram, which shows her and Nick sitting with Joe Jonas and his fiancee, Sophie Turner.

IMAGE: Priyanka Chopra with family at US Open. Photograph: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

"It’s a #famjam at the #usopen," Chopra captioned the photograph.

In another photograph, Nick is spotted with Priyanka and her mother, Madhu.

IMAGE: Models Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid watched pal Serena Williams’ battle against Karolina Pliskova of Czech Republic. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Serena’s supportive husband has been egging her on from the sidelines. Photograph: Elsa/Getty Images

IMAGE: Actor Ben Stiller cheers during the men's singles quarter-final match between Rafael Nadal of Spain and Dominic Thiem of Austria. Photograph: Steven Ryan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Former tennis champion, Andre Agassi waves to fans during the men's singles quarter-final between Kei Nishikori of Japan and Marin Cilic of Croatia. Photograph: Al Bello/Getty Images