PHOTOS: The unscheduled break that allowed Djokovic to fight off tenacious Millman

Last updated on: September 06, 2018 14:45 IST

Novak Djokovic beat Australia's John Millman 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 in the US Open quarter-final on Wednesday. But the straight sets win didn't come easy. Millman showed great tenacity before going down in the searing heat and humidity of New York.

The humidity was so high that Millman had to take an unscheduled break to change his kit -- his shorts in particular as he was unable to put the ball in his pocket. This happened when both players were locked at 2-2 in the second set and Djokovic seemed to be enjoying the unscheduled break.

“I was struggling. He was struggling,” Djokovic said after the match.

“He was apologizing he had to go change. I said, ‘Man go ahead. I’m OK just sitting down and relaxing'. I needed that rest. It was great.”

The break was much-needed and it's what allowed him to grind past the Aussie...

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic relaxes while John Millman heads for an unscheduled break during their US Open quarter-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: John Millman requests Novak Djokovic to allow him an unscheduled ten-minute break during the second set of their men's singles quarter-final on Wednesday. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images

IMAGE: Djokovic signals to his box for something while Millman was off the court. Photograph: Julian Finney/Getty Images