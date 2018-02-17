Watch: Maneka Gandhi loses cool, abuses UP official

February 17, 2018 20:18 IST

Union Women and Child Development Minister, Maneka Gandhi lost her cool while reviewing the welfare works in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and chided an official, a video of which has gone viral on social media.

She was attending a meeting on Friday in Baheri area of the district which falls in her constituency Pilibhit.

Gandhi is seen chiding the official who is said to be the supply inspector in the public distribution department.

"Have some shame...Don't you have any honour? A man lives for his honour and not like this...People are saying all the bad things about you," she said on hearing complaints of corruption against the officer.

"I do not want anything else from you all except roads, electrification and toilets," she said while referring to the governments priorities.