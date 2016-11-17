WATCH LIVE! All the action in Parliament

Last updated on: November 17, 2016 15:14 IST

The second day of winter session was likely to see a discussion on demonetisation in the Lok Sabha too, while discussion in the Rajya Sabha was also likely to continue.

The Congress, the Left parties and the Trinamool Congress had given suspension notice in both the houses.

However, as soon as the Houses began, opposition members started disrupting the proceedings.

The government was ready for a discussion, and Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan extended the offer of a discussion to the Opposition. But the opposition parties kept on disrupting the proceedings and a discussion could not be taken up.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi was expected to speak on the issue in LS, while Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is likely to give a reply in the Rajya Sabha.

The Opposition is seeking a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi but he is unlikely to speak.

