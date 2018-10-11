'Alok Nath shows no remorse for what he did'

October 11, 2018 15:25 IST

Alok Nath, who has been accused of rape by writer-director Vinta Nanda, may face a long legal battle to prove his innocence.

Vinta, who alleges sexual violation 20 years ago while she was collaborating with Alok Nath on the long-running television serial Tara, is appalled by the actor's response to the charge.

"No regret, so sorry. Just a sexist smirk is all that he has provided. If he had apologised, I'd have considered moving on. But now I am willing to see this to the logical end," Vinta tells Subhash K Jha.

In an unverified statement, Alok Nath is quoted as saying, 'Neither I am denying this nor do I would agree with it. It (rape) must have happened, but someone else would have done it. Well, I do not want to talk much about it.'

'As for the matter, if it has come out, it will be stretched. We only have to hear to women's stand because they are considered weak, Alok Nath added.

Enraged, Vinta lashes back: "What else can we expect from him? He shows no remorse for what he did because that's the way he is. You can't change him. I am so glad I was finally heard about the way I was violated. It has been with me for 19 years. Now I feel free."

"He misbehaved not just with me but also with the leading lady of Tara, Navneet Nishan. Matters came to a point where we had to sack him from the show. But as fate would have it, he found his way back into my professional life when he was signed to play the lead in another serial that I wrote."

This time, Vinta could not take the bullying any more.

A meeting with the head of Zee TV, film-maker Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, would never be forgotten.

"He asked me to leave the show, and the country. When I refused, he asked his staff members to push me out of the room. At this point, I left."

"Men like Alok Nath feel empowered to misbehave with women because they have the tacit backing of powerful peers. I hope this will change now."

Vinta is considering the legal route now.

"I am in consultation with my legal team. The legal route seems the best possible option. When I spoke about the rape, I never expected there would be such an overwhelming response. Now I feel confident. I haven't felt better in a long time. You can't stifle my voice any longer," she says.

"He claims he made my career. How did he do that? I wonder," Vinta adds.

"Though he did his best to unmake it. I am glad I got the violation out of my system."