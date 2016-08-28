Universities should be bastions of free speech, debate: Prez

August 28, 2016 00:07 IST

President Pranab Mukherjee has said that universities and institutions of higher learning must be bastions of free speech and expression and debates should be encouraged.

At the first convocation of the Nalanda University on Saturday, he said the varsity reflects an idea, a culture which flourished for 1,200 years before it was destroyed in the 13th century.

He said that over the years, India has conveyed the message of friendship, cooperation, debate and discussions through the institutions of higher learning.

"Dr Amartya Sen in his book The Argumentative India has correctly pointed out that debate and discussion is the ethos, a part of Indian life which cannot be done away with. Universities and institutes of higher learning are the best forum for debates, discussions, free exchange of views... such an atmosphere should be encouraged," Mukherjee said.

He said the modern Nalanda should ensure that this great tradition finds new life and vigour within its precincts.

"Universities must be bastions of free speech and expression. It (Nalanda) must be the arena where diverse and conflicting thoughts contend. There should be no room for intolerance, prejudice and hatred within the spaces of this institution. Further, it must act as the flag bearer for co-existence of multiple views, thoughts and philosophies," he said.

Mukherjee asked the students, who passed out of the varsity on Saturday, to progress in life, leaving behind "all narrowness of minds and constricting thoughts".

The ruins of the ancient university are located close to the new campus. The MoU on the establishment of Nalanda University has so far been signed by 13 East Asia Summit participating countries and four non-EAS countries.

Taking about the historical importance of Nalanda University, Mukherjee said it was a melting pot of Indian, Persian, Greek and Chinese cultures.

"Ancient Nalanda is known for high level of debates and discussions. Though the main subjects of study were Buddhist texts, importance was also given to critiques of Buddhism by various schools, study of Vedas and beyond," he said.

Mukherjee gave away gold medals to two students and 12 post graduate degrees at the convocation.

He also laid the foundation stone of the 455-acre permanent campus of the university in the foothills of Rajgir.

It will be built with the help of "green technology".

"I understand that Nalanda University is striving to be a net zero energy, zero emissions, zero water and zero waste campus, a first of its kind in India. By adopting a net zero energy goal as early as 2013, the university has attempted to link its historical legacy to urgent contemporary issues of environmental sustainability," he said.

Till now, the classes were being held in a makeshift campus near the Rajgir bus stand.

The School of Historical Studies, the School of Ecology and Environment Studies and the School of Buddhist Studies, Philosophy and Comparative Religions are operating in the varsity.

IMAGE: President Pranab Mukherjee watches a model of Nalanda University campus after foundation stone laying ceremony at Rajgir, Nalanda on Saturday. Photograph: PTI Photo