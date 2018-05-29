Thunderstorm, lightning claim 15 lives in UP

May 29, 2018 17:28 IST

The MeT department has warned of rain or thunderstorm at isolated places in the state in the next two days.

IMAGE: Villagers inspect the damaged house which collapsed during thunderstorm and rain in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday. Photograph: PTI Photo

Thunderstorm and lightning claimed 15 lives and injured 10 people in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

"While six persons were killed in Unnao in incidents of thunderstorm and lightning last (Modnay) night, three persons died in Raebareli, and two each in Kanpur, Pilibhit and Gonda

districts," UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said.

Among those injured, four belonged to Unnao and three each from Kannauj and Raebareli, he said, adding that the incident also damaged some hutments in Unnao and Rae Bareli districts of the northern state.

Respective district magistrates have been directed to undertake rescue works and ensure distribution of relief in 24 hours, Principal Secretary (Information) Awanish Awasthi said.

Ravikumar, DM Unnao, said while two deaths were caused due to lightning, others died in incidents of house collapse, uprooting of trees and electric poles.

Movement of traffic on the main Hardoi-Unnao road was hit because of uprooted trees, which were later removed, the DM said, adding that normal life was affected in several parts of the district.

Incidents of thunderstorm in various states of the country this month have left a spate of destruction.

On May 2-3, a storm had killed 134 people and injured over 400 in five states. Uttar Pradesh was the worst hit, accounting for 80 deaths, most of them in Agra district.

At least 18 people lost their lives in the thunderstorm that struck on May 9 and May 10. Fifty one people died in similar incidents on May 14.