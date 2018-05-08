PHOTOS: Dust storm sweeps over Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan

A high-velocity dust storm hit the national capital and regions of Haryana and Rajasthan. The storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hours, hit Delhi around 11.20 pm on Monday, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said.
Here’s a glimpse of the storm and all that it brought along with it.
A dust storm is seen building up over the city of Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo
A car gets stuck in the dust storm at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Visibility was severely affected, with the Delhi Traffic Police asking people to step out only in emergencies. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
A tree fell down in the Delhi Cantonment area after the dust storm hit Delhi & adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut & Ghaziabad. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
Watch: Dust storm hits Delhi
Trees and electricity poles damaged after heavy rain and the dust storm in Dehradun.. Photograph: ANI/Twitter
A school in Rohtak on Monday. All schools in Haryana will remain closed on Tuesday after the advisory and directions of Director of School Education regarding thunderstorm and heavy rain in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo
