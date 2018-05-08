rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Dust storm sweeps over Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan

PHOTOS: Dust storm sweeps over Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan

May 08, 2018 08:45 IST

A high-velocity dust storm hit the national capital and regions of Haryana and Rajasthan. The storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hours, hit Delhi around 11.20 pm on Monday, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said.

Here’s a glimpse of the storm and all that it brought along with it.

A dust storm is seen building up over the city of Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

A car gets stuck in the dust storm at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Visibility was severely affected, with the Delhi Traffic Police asking people to step out only in emergencies. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A tree fell down in the Delhi Cantonment area after the dust storm hit Delhi & adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut & Ghaziabad. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Watch: Dust storm hits Delhi

Trees and electricity poles damaged after heavy rain and the dust storm in Dehradun.. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A school in Rohtak on Monday. All schools in Haryana will remain closed on Tuesday after the advisory and directions of Director of School Education regarding thunderstorm and heavy rain in the state. Photograph: PTI Photo
AGENCIES
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2018 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use