PHOTOS: Dust storm sweeps over Delhi, NCR, Rajasthan

May 08, 2018 08:45 IST

A high-velocity dust storm hit the national capital and regions of Haryana and Rajasthan. The storm, with a wind speed of 70 kilometres per hours, hit Delhi around 11.20 pm on Monday, an official at the Safdarjung observatory said.

Here’s a glimpse of the storm and all that it brought along with it.

A dust storm is seen building up over the city of Bikaner. Photograph: PTI Photo

A car gets stuck in the dust storm at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. Visibility was severely affected, with the Delhi Traffic Police asking people to step out only in emergencies. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

A tree fell down in the Delhi Cantonment area after the dust storm hit Delhi & adjoining NCR areas including Rohtak, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Gurugram, Baghpat, Meerut & Ghaziabad. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Watch: Dust storm hits Delhi

Trees and electricity poles damaged after heavy rain and the dust storm in Dehradun.. Photograph: ANI/Twitter